Dog owners encouraged to consult veterinarians about pet vaccinations as canine flu epidemic continues





MANKATO, Minnesota (KEYC) – The Minnesota Animal Health Commission encourages dog owners to see a veterinarian and get vaccinated against the highly contagious canine flu virus. Manufacturers are starting to fill orders for animal hospitals in the Twin Cities that have been hit hardest by the outbreak in Minnesota. However, some clinics may still not have sufficient supplies due to vaccine shortages. Owners who send their dogs to nurseries, attend community dog ​​events, visit dog parks, and regularly interact with non-family dogs reduce the risk of pet vaccination and canine flu. We strongly recommend that you consult your veterinarian for other ways to do this. “Vaccination is a very important part of responsibly keeping your pet. Talk to your veterinarian about your animal’s vaccination needs and make sure they are met to keep your pet healthy. Make sure they are in good health,” says Senior Veterinarian for Companion Animals, Dr. Veronica Birch. “Canine flu vaccines are safe for dogs of all breeds and ages. Book a wellness appointment with your veterinarian now, even if you don’t have canine flu vaccines in stock. Make sure your dog is vaccinated so you can prevent other serious illnesses, including complications secondary to canine flu.” Vaccinating dogs against canine flu helps protect both their own health and well-being and that of the larger canine community. Puppies, older dogs, and dogs with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to serious complications secondary to canine flu. Vaccination provides important protection for these vulnerable populations. Canine flu is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can spread rapidly. Symptomatic dogs often exhibit symptoms such as coughing, low-grade fever, lethargy, indifference to food, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Vaccination can help reduce the severity of these symptoms and reduce the duration of symptoms if your dog becomes infected. A dog that shows signs of canine flu should be quarantined from other dogs for 30 days, whether vaccinated or not.What dog owners can do Find resources on the Commission’s Canine Influenza web page to see how many cases have occurred. Copyright 2023 KEYC. all rights reserved.

