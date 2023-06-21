6 hacks to keep you sweaty this summer





There are many things I love about summer. It’s time to get outside, work on your tan (safely, of course), and show off what you’ve learned from spending the winter at the gym. Unfortunately, it’s sweaty season, and no matter how hard you train, if you’re always glistening and smelling like BO, you’re not at your best. Sweat stains can be a self-doubt, but don’t let that put you off wearing a drenched t-shirt in the summer just yet. Partnered with smart UNIQLO. AIRism series Boasting sweat-wicking, odor-neutralizing technology, it teaches you how to stay sweat-free. edit wardrobe Clearly, some fabrics are more suitable for summer than others. A lightweight linen shirt is always a better choice than heavy flannel on a scorching day. Choose cotton socks that are effective at absorbing sweat, and rotate your shoes to increase ventilation. You can also purchase fabrics specifically designed to keep you cool in the heat. uniqlo airism The high-performance, lightweight fabric wicks moisture away from your skin and dries quickly to keep you dry on hot days. Add a few t-shirts and shorts from this range to your wardrobe and you’ll notice a big difference. UNIQLO AIRism Oversized T-shirt UNIQLO AIRism cotton shorts deflect the spice stop! Before you take your burger off the barbecue and drizzle it with hot sauce, know this: Eating spicy foods can make you sweat even more. Bell peppers and hot peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin It tricks your body into thinking it’s hot. In response, the body puts its cooling mechanisms into full throttle, including increased sweating. In other words, save your evening curry for the winter and opt for something a little milder instead. plan ahead You get up, take a shower, apply antiperspirant, and get dressed. It’s the natural order of things, and it always has been. But what if we told you there was a more efficient way? Applying your antiperspirant before bed and in the morning, when your body temperature is naturally lower, is likely to be more effective. This is because antiperspirants take time to form a barrier against sweat, allowing them to work undisturbed when you’re resting. Best of all, you can enjoy your morning shower without interfering with its effectiveness. Jacob Chuk Olena Make boxers breathable Men’s undercarriage tends to be hot, not to mention the middle of summer, even at the best time. With this in mind, it’s important to choose your underwear wisely.Uniqlo AIRism series boxer It has great breathability and quick-drying technology to help reduce odor and keep you feeling fresh. A great choice for hot weather. time your runs accordingly If you want to train outdoors, train during the coolest part of the day to avoid overheating. Training early in the morning or late at night is better than during the day, as temperatures are generally cooler and the sun is less intense. Taking this approach will result in significantly less sweat in your session. embrace the dark side Are you worried about sweat stains? It’s time to pay special attention to the colors you wear. Some shades clearly show damp underarms, while others are great at hiding dampness. In general, dark colors tend to work best. Avoid light gray at all costs and use black, navy and charcoal instead. Luckily, Uniqlo’s Airism has a number of dark options, including t-shirts, polo shirts, and hoodies, that double your chances of staying dry. stay cool this summer Uniqlo AIRism series

