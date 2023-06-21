GUIZERIX: Enjoy the Summer Sun Responsibly – Your Life Depends on the Sun – The Vicksburg Post





GUIZERIX: Enjoy the Summer Sun Responsibly — Your Life Depends on the Sun Released at 4:00 am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Today is the first official day of summer, the longest day of the year. Along with that, I remind each year to practice safe sunbathing. Applying a generous amount of SPF before going out can make a big difference in the time you spend with your loved ones throughout your life. I lost his father to stage IV melanoma. Although his diagnosis was genetic and not due to overexposure to harmful UV rays, it is heartbreaking that so many choose not to take steps to prevent the disease. . Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and one of the deadliest. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined. One in five adults will develop skin cancer before reaching the age of 70. Non-melanoma skin cancers, such as basal cell carcinoma, increased 77 percent between 1994 and 2014. About 90 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers are associated with UV exposure, so this is likely due in large part to the increasing popularity of tanning beds. UV) radiation from the sun or artificial sources. Unfortunately, a minority of people are genetically predisposed to skin cancer, but most of us can take some simple precautions while enjoying the summer sun. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there are some simple steps and tips to remember to prevent sunburn. Stay in the shade as much as possible.The sun’s rays are strongest between 10am and 2pm

If possible, wear sun-protective clothing such as light long-sleeved shirts, pants, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses with UV protection. For more effective sun protection, choose clothing with a UV Protection Factor (UPF) label.

Apply a broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Always use sunscreen when going out, even on cloudy days. Another great tip that could save your life, or at least your skin, is regular skin checks. Examine your body regularly and let your dermatologist know if you notice patches of skin that change color, increase in size, or suddenly bleed or itch. The earlier skin cancer is detected, the more treatable it is. Make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen this year. A little prevention can mean the difference between life and death.

