Innovative ABNCoV2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces long-term protection





This week, fully integrated vaccine company Bavarian Nordic announced Results from a Phase 2 study of ABNCoV2, a COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. ABNCoV2 is an adjuvant-free investigational drug Novel Coronavirus Infectious Disease (COVID-19) Booster Vaccine Utilizes capsid virus-like particle (VLP) technology. After a 12-month follow-up analysis, the researchers found that ABNCoV2 induced high levels of protective antibodies and neutralized beta, delta, and Omicron BA.4/5 mutants, which are suspected to be Wuhan/wild-type strains. It was judged. Investigators recruited 36 participants, none of whom had previously received a COVID-19 booster. Participants had no reported novel coronavirus disease or positive PCR results for SARS-CoV-2 since vaccination in the study. One year after booster vaccination with ABNCoV2, participants maintained high levels of neutralizing antibodies, greater than 90%. Her 40 participants enrolled in the trial were individually analyzed and tested against Omicron XBB.1.1. Two weeks after vaccination, ABNCoV2 booster induced her neutralizing antibodies to XBB.1.1 in his 43% of study patients. Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bayern Nordic, said: “One year after vaccination with ABNCoV2, we found sustained levels of antibodies to the early variants of concern. Encouragingly, this has not been shown in other COVID-19 vaccines.” “While the current circulating XBB variant is thought to be less virulent, there are concerns about weaker immune responses to this more distant variant, which needs to be evaluated carefully in ongoing phase 3 trials. there is.” A double-blind, controlled Phase 3 study began in September 2022. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine ABNCoV2 non-inferiority. Pfizer – BioNTech (Commission; BNT162b2) A novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine as determined by neutralizing antibodies generated against the Wuhan/wild-type variant. Bavarian Nordic noted that ABNCoV2’s ability to neutralize other mutant strains of concern will be evaluated as a secondary endpoint, with trial results expected in July 2023. Bavarian Nordic focuses on vaccine research, development, manufacturing and commercialization.The company is working with the U.S. government to treat smallpox and mpox We have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases.

