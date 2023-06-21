New tool reveals hidden complexity of genome structure





A team of German scientists has developed a technique known as ‘genome architecture mapping’ that can study complex genomic interactions.

Researchers at the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology (MDC-BIMSB) at the Max Delbrück Center in Germany have developed a technique called Genome Architecture Mapping (GAM) that allows scientists to: explore the genome Incredibly detailed. This innovative method is detailed in a recent study. nature methodreveal hidden aspects of the genome’s spatial organization that were previously invisible to scientists who rely solely on Hi-C, a commonly used tool for research. DNA interaction. Professor Ana Pombo, a molecular biologist and head of the Epigenetic Regulation and Chromatin Architecture Laboratory, makes a good comparison between Hi-C and GAM. She explains: “On a black and white TV we can see the shapes, but everything looks gray. Similarly, there is information about how the genome folds in three dimensions that we are unaware of.” Understanding the organization of DNA within the nucleus provides valuable insight into the basis of health and disease. Despite the difficult task of compressing a 2-meter-long genome into a nucleus only 10 micrometers in diameter, cells precisely arrange their DNA to ensure that regulatory elements make contact with the right genes at the right time. Successful gene activation and repression. Disturbances in this three-dimensional configuration can cause disease. Dr. Robert Beaglee, a molecular biologist at the University of Oxford who previously worked in the Pombo lab and co-first author of the study, said: More recently, we have come to understand that much of this predisposition is due to inherited DNA sequence mutations from parents that affect the switching of genes on and off. “ Both Hi-C and GAM technologies allow scientists to freeze and study DNA interactions. Hi-C cleaves chromatin into pieces that are then reassembled to reveal bidirectional DNA interactions upon sequencing. In contrast, GAM was first introduced by the Pombo team. Nature The study, conducted in 2017, sliced ​​hundreds of thin sections of individual cell nuclei and extracted DNA from each slice. The DNA is then sequenced and statistically analyzed to identify interacting regions. Through the use of GAM, the research team was able to construct a comprehensive map of three-dimensional interactions within the genome. Comparing this map with existing maps, 3D genome map Working with Hi-C, we discovered a number of new, previously unobserved interactions. Although the discovery initially puzzled researchers, it turned out that GAM has the ability to reveal more complex interactions in which multiple DNA regions bind simultaneously. Dr. Christoph Thiem, co-first author of the study and senior postdoctoral fellow in the Pombo lab, said, “These more complex contacts involve active genes, regulatory regions and key genes that determine cell identity. It contains super-enhancers that regulate it.” The researchers found that GAM captured far more complex interactions compared to Hi-C, which primarily detects bidirectional interactions. These two techniques are complementary, as GAM reveals contacts invisible to his Hi-C and vice versa. Beaglee expressed excitement about the findings of the study, stating: Clearly, these complex interactions were much more common than we ever realized. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news/110331/new-tool-reveals-hidden-complexity-of-genome-architecture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos