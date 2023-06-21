Health
The Importance of Wastewater Monitoring for SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 in wastewater
Next steps in wastewater monitoring for SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19
Inhalation of droplets/aerosols and person-to-person contact are thought to be the main routes of transmission for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but recent studies have shown that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 ( SARS-CoV-2) RNA was also found to be infectious. May be found in wastewater.
The scientific community is taking new steps to study wastewater as a potential source of human health risks and epidemiological data as an early warning system for COVID-19.
Image credit: Viewfotostudio/Shutterstock.com
SARS-CoV-2, which caused the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, is the third zoonotic coronavirus after the SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV epidemics. Wastewater and environmental monitoring are promising methods for large-scale surveillance and screening, and may help generate useful data for early warning systems against emerging pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.
Recent reports have found SARS-CoV-2 circulating in septic tanks, wastewater, and medical wastewater. Wastewater monitoring will enable timely and targeted lockdowns and reopening in specific populated areas where resources are scarce.
Viral concentration methods such as modified skimmed milk agglutination, bag-mediated filtration systems, ultrafiltration with Millipore filtration concentration, and polyethylene glycol precipitation should be used to increase the sensitivity of the detection test.
The world is now conducting economic epidemiological surveillance studies, aiming to establish ideal protocols for detecting and quantifying SARS-CoV-2. Massive RT-PCR testing campaigns are being conducted around the world to track COVID-19, but unfortunately this cannot be considered a reliable surveillance tool for the general population over the long term.
Recent reports have found SARS-CoV-2 in the faeces of COVID-19 patients, and infectious SARS-CoV-2 has also been reported in the faeces of severely ill COVID-19 patients. Did. SARS-CoV-2 can still be detected in stool even when the respiratory tract is absent or negative, and much has been written about the importance of wastewater and its SARS-CoV-2 control. I have a question.
SARS-CoV-2 can cause asymptomatic or subsymptomatic transmission, adding further limitations in determining the extent of actual circulating SARS-CoV-2 in the community There is a possibility.
The degree of environmental contamination and the route of infection are not clearly understood. Ong et al. reported that a patient with upper respiratory tract lesions without clinical symptoms of pneumonia obtained two SARS-CoV-2-positive stool samples without diarrhea symptoms, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 was shed in the stool. , suggesting that it may be the route of infection.
Obtaining more data on the transmission pathways of COVID-19 in sewage and wastewater will therefore help assess potential risks to sewer workers and the general population and help sewage monitoring monitor COVID-19. It is extremely important to assess whether it is considered the ideal way to 19 people in the community.
Image credit: felipecaparros/Shutterstock.com
Next steps in wastewater monitoring for SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19
Wastewater monitoring, on the other hand, provides a less biased method for estimating the spread of infection in different regions, especially in developing countries with limited resources for monitoring and clinical diagnostics. Currently, detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater is mainly based on RT-PCR, which is tedious, expensive, time-consuming and labor-intensive.
Isothermal amplification via the reverse transcription loop (RT-Lamp) RT-LAMP is now widely used as an ideal alternative to RT-PCR because it is a fast, inexpensive, specific, sensitive and easy-to-use assay. RT-LAMP can detect SARS-CoV-2 directly from clinical samples without the need for viral RNA extraction. RT-LAMP is currently being used for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples.
RT-LAMP has many other advantages such as no need for a thermal cycler, sensitivity, speed, and robustness to sample inhibitors, making it an ideal alternative to RT-PCR. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification ensures high specificity using 4–6 primers and takes less than an hour to amplify pathogen genetic material.
Microfluidics is an emerging, single-use, cost-effective technology for rapid diagnosis of viral infections. Microfluidic technology offers an alternative to time-consuming and labor-intensive bench assays.
Microelectronics technology and micro-electromechanical systems play a pivotal role in the development of microfluidic chips capable of manipulating and extracting information from minute amounts of fluid, offering the possibility of rapidly obtaining information from minute amounts of samples. increase. Donia et al. Integrate RT-LAMP with Microfluidics to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater.
- Donia, A. Hassan, S.-u. Chang, X. Al Madbory, L. Bokhari, H. The COVID-19 crisis creates opportunities for global surveillance and surveillance. Pathogen. 2021, Ten256 https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens10030256
- Kitajima, M. et al., SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater: current state of knowledge and research needs. Science of total environment2020. 739: p. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.139076
- Oran, Democratic Party, EJ Topol, Spread of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Annals of Internal Medicine2021. 174(2): 286-287. https://doi.org/10.7326/M20-3012
- Al Freimer, K. et al. SARS-CoV-2 in the environment: transmission routes, early detection and potential role of contamination. Science of total environment2020: p. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.140946
- Ong, Sean Wei Shan, Ian Kim Tan, Po Ying Chia, Tau Hong Lee, Wung Taek Ng, Michelle Su Yen Wong, Kalisvar Marimuthu. “Contamination of air, surface environment, and personal protective equipment with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by symptomatic patients.” JAMA 323, no. 16 (2020): 1610-1612
- Doi: 10.1001/jama.2020.3227
- Donia, Ahmed, et al. “Integration of RT-LAMP and Microfluidic Technologies for the Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater as an Advanced Point-of-Care Platform” Bio Rxiv (2021). https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.18.456880v2
