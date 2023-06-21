Things to watch out for: Sunscreens may contain chemicals such as:





Oxybenzone, octinoxate, and octocrylene may have adverse environmental effects.

Washington – More sun in the summer means more sunscreen is needed. But before you lather up the lotion, look at the label. Certain chemicals in sunscreens can be very harmful to the environment. Dr. Craig Downs, Executive Director Haereticus Environmental Laboratory It will tell you which chemicals to avoid. “The three that are undesirable are oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene,” Dr. Downs said. These substances are found in most chemical sunscreens. Some brands have begun phasing out some of these chemicals, but it’s not entirely clear yet. Sunscreens that contain even one of these chemicals are bad for the environment. “It’s not good at all because it kills the seaweed, and it kills the algae, which is a big species for us,” Dr. Downs said. Let’s take a look at one example of how sunscreen can ultimately negatively impact the environment. Suppose you go to the beach that day. Find the perfect sandy beach, lather up your chemical sunscreen, and dive into the water. The sunscreen that was applied to the whole body with difficulty penetrates into the water from the skin. If it’s just you, the amount of sunscreen in your water is negligible. But what about a beach filled with 5,000 people who did exactly the same? And this applies not only to beaches, but also to rivers, lakes and ponds. “It affects fish. Oxybenzone causes amnesia in fish. These fish lose their memory when exposed to oxybenzone, which means they can’t remember…Is that a predator? Should I stay away from this area? So it…can affect fish populations,” Dr. Downs said. Spray sunscreens are also harmful. It is estimated that over 50% of his spray reaches the surrounding environment rather than the skin. The good news is that there are alternatives you can use. Mineral sunscreens work best, Dr. Downes says. He said, “If you go to the beach, buy mineral sunscreen. I recommend wearing UPF clothing.” Both mineral sunscreens and UPF clothing are widely available and can be found at most mass retailers. UPF garments are reusable and chemical-free, offering a double benefit to the environment. So when you stock up on sunscreen this summer, try going a little greener by opting for mineral options.

