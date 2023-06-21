Scientists at the Stowers Institute in Kansas City say they have discovered the cause of Huntington’s disease. KCUR

Diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s are caused by toxic clumps of proteins that spread through the brain like wildfires.

Scientists now say they have figured out how fire occurs in at least one of these diseases. They also showed how to turn it off.

of find Huntington’s disease, a rare genetic brain disorder that shortened the songwriter’s life, has been implicated Woody Guthrie. But the research also has implications for other degenerative brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

It “opens the way” for discovering the first events leading to diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Corinne LasmezasHe studies neurodegenerative diseases at the Scripps Research Institute at Wertheim University in Jupiter, Florida. She was not involved in the research.

People with Huntington’s disease “begin to lose control of their movements, and over time develop mental impairment and eventually die,” he says. Randall Halfmanauthor of the study and investigator at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, Missouri.

Like other neurodegenerative diseases, Huntington’s disease occurs when proteins in the brain fold into abnormal shapes and start sticking together. These abnormal protein clumps then begin to cause misfolding and aggregation of nearby proteins as well.

“As the disease progresses, it’s effectively a wildfire,” Halfman says. “And you’re trying to figure out what started it.”

Essentially, Halfman’s team wanted to find the molecular matchstick that caused the deadly fire.

Looking inside cells

To do so, it was necessary to record fleeting, usually invisible events.it is called nucleationis the moment when misfolded proteins start to aggregate and multiply.

The research team has developed a way to conduct experiments within individual cells. They used genetic tweaks to create hundreds of versions of a protein segment called polyQ that is toxic in Huntington’s disease.

The research team placed different versions of PolyQ in cells and looked for signs of misfolding or aggregation.

“It’s like being in a dark room and trying to figure out what the shape of the room is,” Halfman says. “You just keep hitting things, and eventually you’ll hit them enough times to understand exactly what it’s like.”

A trial-and-error approach worked, Halfman says. “It’s a single molecule of PolyQ that drives this little forest fire in the brain.”

Once the team identified the molecule, at least in the lab, they were able to find a way to prevent its spread. The trick was to infuse the cells with protein, effectively extinguishing the flames before they could do any damage.

The next step, says Halfman, is to develop drugs that have similar effects in humans.

“At the end of the day, it just matters if we actually develop a treatment,” he says. “Otherwise, it will just become a science.”

The research could also lead to new treatments for other neurodegenerative diseases, one that prevents the chain of events that lead to brain damage, says Rasmezas.

“We have to go back when the fire starts so it doesn’t spread through the forest,” she says.

Lessons for Alzheimer’s disease research?

The Alzheimer’s field appears to have learned its lesson.

Early drugs targeted the large amyloid plaques found in the brains of people with the disease. However, these drugs didn’t workPerhaps the plaque they were trying to remove was just the charred remains of an already burned forest.

Rasmezas said of the newest drug: Lecanemabstill clears large clumps of amyloid, “but it also recognizes smaller, more toxic clumps, and this is why amyloid blocks neurotoxicity more efficiently.”

These little clumps form before plaques appear, and are akin to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in the first place, Rasmezas said.

Studies like the one on Huntington’s disease show that scientists are finally getting closer to strategies to slow or stop diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, Rasmezas said.

“For a long time, we didn’t know much about the mechanisms of neurodegenerative disease,” she says. “In the past, say, her 15 years, there has been a literal explosion of knowledge.”

Disclosure: Stowers Institute for Medical Research financially supports KCUR.

Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.