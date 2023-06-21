Comparison of long-term health effects after hospitalization due to COVID-19, influenza, and sepsis





survivors COVID-19 infectionespecially those hospitalized with severe infections are at increased risk of developing new cardiovascular, neurological, mental health, and inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Acute sequelae of new coronavirus infection, commonly known as “long coronavirus” ranges in severity from inconvenient to debilitating. The long-lasting notoriety of COVID-19 has raised the question: Are the risks of developing medical and mental health conditions after COVID-19 greater than after other serious infections? there is a new researchwas published in JAMA Internal Medicineaimed to compare the risks of cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, psychiatric disease and rheumatoid arthritis in the first year after hospitalization due to COVID-19 in three comparison groups. influenza and hospitalized sepsis Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers used clinical and health care databases to conduct a population-based cohort study in Ontario, Canada. Ontario is Canada’s most populous province, with more than 13 million adult residents and 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, setting a good example. This cohort included all Ontario adults 18 years and older who were hospitalized with COVID-19 between 1 April 2020 and 31 October 2021. The researchers followed up for 1 year after admission and considered death or loss of follow-up. A historical comparison cohort included people hospitalized with influenza or sepsis between 1 January 2014 and 25 March 2019. The contemporary comparison cohort consisted of individuals hospitalized with non-COVID-19 sepsis between 1 April 2020 and 31 October 2021. The number of flu cases was insufficient to form a comparison cohort during the pandemic, he said. Primary outcomes were individual cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and rheumatoid arthritis. Patients may experience multiple outcomes, but the risk of developing each outcome was assessed individually. Death after hospital discharge was a secondary outcome. Specifically, the study authors noted that the emerging conditions evaluated were “cardiovascular conditions and procedures (including acute myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure, hypertension, percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery bypass grafting)”. , venous thromboembolism (deep vein thromboembolism)”. thrombosis and pulmonary embolism), neurological disorders (seizures, Parkinson’s disease, dementia), rheumatoid arthritis, and mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, substance use disorders). These symptoms were evaluated because they are known adverse consequences of COVID-19, influenza, sepsis, or general serious illness. The final cohort included 26,499 hospitalized for COVID-19 plus two comparison cohorts of 17,516 hospitalized for influenza and 282,473 for sepsis. The median age varied between groups, but the average COVID-19 patient was young at 61 years old. Furthermore, the percentage of female hospitalizations for COVID-19 was lower than for sepsis and influenza. Mortality during index hospitalization occurred in 18% of the COVID-19 group, 5% of the historical influenza group, 11% of the historical sepsis group, and 1.6% of the contemporary sepsis group. The researchers noted that 7% of COVID-19 patients were partially or fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Venous thromboembolism was more common after hospitalization for COVID-19 than after hospitalization for sepsis or influenza. “Risks for all other outcomes were similar or lower after hospitalization for COVID-19 compared with hospitalization for sepsis, before or during the pandemic, or for influenza,” the study authors wrote. there is “The mortality rate within one year after hospital discharge ranged from 6% to 23% across studies.” In the first 30 days after hospital discharge, COVID-19 was associated with higher risk of three outcomes including venous thromboembolism, stroke, anxiety and depression than other comparison cohorts. However, after 30 days, hospitalization for COVID-19 was not associated with an increased risk of prespecified outcomes compared with the sepsis or influenza cohorts. One exception was the risk of venous thromboembolism, which increased within one year after hospitalization for COVID-19. However, the study authors said, “It is important to note that people hospitalized with COVID-19 have a higher rate of death during hospitalization than those with influenza or sepsis, and this affects the risk profile of survivors. “It may have an impact and explain why the risks for many outcomes are low.” The proportion of hospitalized survivors for COVID-19 is lower than for influenza and sepsis. ”

