Health
Hillsboro County – Help Help Prevent Mosquito Infestation
Posted June 21, 2023 | 12:15 PM
National Mosquito Awareness Week Begins Sunday, June 18
Today is Mosquito Awareness Week, and Hillsboro County wants to highlight the county’s efforts in addition to shedding light on mosquitoes and how to reduce their pesky bites. mosquito control team. Teams work hard to keep residents from being bitten during the summer.
Mosquito control uses the latest technology and innovations to reduce the spread of mosquitoes, including mosquito fish giveaways, targeted response efforts and free testing. National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24, 2023.
More than 40 species of mosquitoes live in the county, and as the weather gets hotter and rainier, residents, especially those spending time outdoors, are being asked to avoid mosquito bites. ing. Most mosquito bites are only annoying, but in some cases they can be dangerous. Avoiding bites reduces the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne disease known as arbovirus.
Simple steps can reduce or slow the spread of mosquitoes and can have a big impact on your home environment. This measure also prevents mosquitoes from laying and hatching eggs. Reducing the number of mosquitoes reduces your chances of being bitten.
The Hillsborough County Health Department of Florida recommends the following:
drainCut off water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed.
- Drain water from trash cans, house gutters, buckets, pool lids, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or sprinklers or other containers that collect rainwater.
- Discard old tires, bottles, pots, broken appliances and other unused items.
- Empty and clean your bird bath and pet water bowl at least twice a week.
- Protect your boat or vehicle from the rain with a tarp that won’t hold water.
Keep your swimming pool in good condition and disinfect with chlorine. Empty the plastic pool when not in use.
coverWear protective clothing when outdoors and keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitoes indoors.
- Outdoors, where mosquitoes are most prevalent, wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves to avoid mosquito bites.
- Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Do not apply permethrin directly to your skin. Some sportswear and gear are pretreated with permethrin.
- Inspect and repair door and window screens. Keep it closed and use the air conditioner if possible.
Make sure your window screens are properly repaired to reduce the chance of mosquitoes entering your home.
Tips for using repellents
- Use government-approved insect repellents.Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Get on exposed skin and clothing. EPA’s handy search tool helps you find the product that best fits your needs. Follow product label instructions, especially when using on children.
- Apply an insect repellent containing DEET (10-30%), picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, para-menthanediol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535.
- Apply repellent to exposed skin or clothing, but not under clothing.
- Always follow directions when using insect repellent on children. Do not use repellents containing her DEET on infants under 2 months and repellents with lemon eucalyptus oil on children under 3 years of age.
- Do not apply repellent to children’s hands. Adults should first apply the repellent to their hands and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.
visit Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFor more information on how to use repellents safely, please visit our website.
