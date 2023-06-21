Belize certified malaria free by WHO – Belize





June 21, 2023-The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Belize as a malaria-free country, following Belize’s continuous efforts to eradicate malaria for more than 70 years. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “WHO applauds the people and government of Belize and its network of global and regional partners for this achievement.” “Belize is another example of what a malaria-free future can be dreamed of with the right tools and the right approach.” With today’s announcement, a total of 42 countries 1 region Certified malaria free by WHO, including 11 countries in the Americas region. “Following the achievements of Paraguay, Argentina and El Salvador, Belize today became the fourth country in the Americas and the second country in Central America to be certified free of malaria in the past five years,” said PAHO Director Dr Jarvas Barbosa. said. . “This is an extraordinary achievement for Belize and will serve as an inspiration for other endemic countries in the Americas.” Effective investment in malaria control Over the past 30 years, Belize has achieved a dramatic reduction in malaria incidence. From a peak of about 10,000 cases in 1994, 2019 saw zero cases among Indigenous peoples. Belize’s success depends on strong surveillance for malaria, access to diagnostics, and access to malaria. Effective vector control methods, such as insecticide-treated mosquito nets and indoor insecticide spraying. Trained community health workers have played an important role in timely diagnosis and treatment. In 2015, Belize reoriented its malaria program to focus on increased surveillance of high-risk populations and to set strategic targets for intervention and available resources in priority areas. Belize maintained its malaria surveillance activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and undertook efforts to integrate its malaria and COVID-19 surveillance systems. Collaboration at national, regional and global levels A long-standing partnership between the National Malaria Program and the Belize Vector Ecology Center ensures entomological surveillance, providing critical information on the distribution and density of malaria-carrying mosquitoes and their resistance to pesticides used to control malaria. was provided. Cross-border cooperation with neighboring Mexico and Guatemala was also a key to success. Belize participates in regional and subregional efforts to keep malaria at the forefront of public health challenges, including Eradication of Malaria in Mesoamerica and Hispaniola, funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria I’ve been Regional Malaria Eradication Initiativean initiative established by the Inter-American Development Bank with the technical leadership of PAHO and the participation of the Central American Council of Health Ministers. With the support of USAID, PAHO has provided technical assistance throughout Belize’s anti-malaria campaign. This success in Belize PAHO’s Disease Eradication Initiative It aims to eradicate more than 30 infectious diseases, including malaria, from the Americas by 2030. Belize is also a member. “E-2025” Concept –Group of countries identified by WHO as having potential to eliminate malaria by 2025. Belize will become the third country to achieve malaria-free status in 2023. Certification for Azerbaijan and Tajikistan March. Note to editors WHO malaria free certification Malaria-free certification is WHO’s official recognition of a country’s malaria-free status. This accreditation is granted when a country demonstrates with rigorous and credible evidence that chains of endemic malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes have been disrupted nationwide for at least three consecutive years. In addition, national surveillance systems capable of rapidly identifying and responding to malaria cases must be operational, along with effective programs to prevent the recurrence of malaria. The final decision on awarding Malaria Eradication Certification rests with the WHO Director-General, based on the recommendations of the Independent Technical Advisory Group on Malaria Eradication and Certification. For more information on WHO’s malaria-free certification process, visit Please visit this link.

