Migraine Treatment: Past, Present, and Future

What is a migraine? If you've ever experienced a sharp, throbbing pain in the side of your head, and every little sound or bright light felt like a dagger thrust into your skull, you've probably experienced a migraine, one of about 39 million Americans who suffer from migraines. According to the CDC, women are about twice as likely to have migraines as men (20.1% vs. 10.6%), and she's at highest risk between the ages of 18 and 44.1

Migraine is a brain disorder that causes a wide range of neurological and systemic symptoms, typically including severe headache. Hypersensitivity to light, sound, and odors. neck and shoulder pain; Tinnitus. Nausea and vomiting. and annoyed. Migraine may be the primary diagnosis or may be a symptom of an underlying medical condition (meningitis, hormonal changes) or psychological condition (depression, anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder) There is also For more than 90% of her patients, migraine interferes with education, work, and social activities.2

Past: trepanning, leeches, eels

Migraines are not a modern phenomenon. People have always suffered from severe debilitating headaches and have adopted various treatments to reduce the pain.

Credit: Damir Havilov – Stock.adobe.com

Trepanning, the process of drilling holes in the skull to relieve pressure and pain, dates back to 7000 BC and continued into the 1600s. Other treatments included burning the head, applying leeches to the forehead, and bathing with eels.

Other less drastic but equally ineffective treatments included soaking the feet in boiling water to drain the blood from the head. Run around the house three times. Rub your head with a stone containing iron ore. Alternatively, you can wrap a damp cloth around your head and burn incense.

In 1926, ergotamine became the first drug available to treat migraines. Ergotamine and its derivatives act by activating 5-HT1D receptors, causing vasoconstriction of intracranial vessels and inhibiting the release of proinflammatory neuropeptides. Ergotamine is available in multiple formulations and remains a commonly prescribed choice due to its efficacy and low cost.

It wasn’t until 40 years later that another class of drugs was discovered that reduced migraine frequency. Propranolol, a nonselective beta-blocker used to treat hypertension, was the first approved prophylactic treatment for migraine.

Propranolol, amitriptyline, valproic acid, and topiramate work by targeting different neurotransmitter sites in the brain and have been used for decades to prevent migraines. Although they are considered safe and effective, their use is often limited due to side effects (AEs) and patient intolerance.

Today: Migraine treatment options are many, but no cure is perfect

Currently, multiple drugs are used not only for migraine prophylaxis but also for acute treatment. According to the American Headache Association, the goals of acute migraine treatment include:

Rapid and consistent relief from pain and associated symptoms, especially the most annoying ones, without recurrence.

The ability to function has been restored.

Optimal self-care and subsequent reduced resource use (e.g., emergency room visits, imaging, clinician and outpatient infusion center visits).

Treatment options include triptans, ergotamine derivatives, gepants, zitane, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and concomitant analgesics. The choice of therapy depends on the patient’s chronic medical condition, past efficacy and tolerability.

Triptan preparation

The triptans sumatriptan, zolmitriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, almotriptan, eletriptan, and frovatriptan are selective serotonin agonists that bind to 5-HT1B/1D receptors.

Drugs in this class are available in several different formulations with onset of action of 10-15 minutes for subcutaneous/intranasal administration and 30-60 minutes for oral/sublingual tablets. Triptans are considered safe and effective for most migraine patients, but should be avoided in patients with cardiovascular risks such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, angina, and uncontrolled hypertension.

enrich

Ditans are a new class of abortion drugs that target serotonin 5-HT1F receptors present in the brain, uterus and mesenteric tissue but not in the heart.3 Lasmiditan is the first 5-HT1F agonist approved for the treatment of migraine attacks.

It is available as an oral tablet and differs from triptans primarily in that it is not vasoconstrictive, making it safer for patients with uncontrolled hypertension and other cardiovascular risks.Four AEs are comparable to triptans but tend to have a higher incidence of CNS-related AEs such as dizziness, nausea and fatigue.

NSAIDs, concomitant analgesics, other

Dihydroergotamine, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, and other combined analgesics are available by prescription or over-the-counter to manage migraines as needed. These drugs are often used as first-line therapy, but overuse can cause rebound migraines. Regardless of severity, patients should be evaluated for prophylactic therapy if they experience more than 4 of her headaches per month or if he has headaches for at least 8 days.

The treatment goals for migraine prevention as outlined by the American Headache Association are:

Reduces seizure frequency, severity, duration and disability.

Improve responsiveness to acute therapy and avoid escalation in acute therapy use.

Improve functionality and reduce disability.

Empowering patients to self-manage their illness and increasing their sense of control.

Improve health-related quality of life (HRQoL).

Relieves pain and psychiatric symptoms associated with headaches.

Treatment options include both pharmacological and non-pharmacologic therapies.

Non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches to prevention

Nonpharmacologic approaches to migraine management include lifestyle modifications aimed at reducing the triggers that contribute to headache development. Common triggers include stress, sleep changes, diet, weather changes, and hormonal changes. Not all triggers can be easily modified, but dietary changes, regular exercise, and proper hydration can help relieve headaches without drugs.

Behavioral therapy also plays a role in prevention and may include relaxation training and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to manage stress and electromyography (EMG) biofeedback to reduce muscle tone. Other interventions include acupuncture, chiropractic therapy, hypnosis, and physical therapy. A migraine diary helps patients identify specific triggers and make appropriate lifestyle modifications to reduce the frequency of headaches.

Pharmacological options include antiepileptic drugs (divalproex sodium, topiramate). beta blockers (propranolol, metoprolol, timolol); angiotensin receptor antagonists (candesartan). There are also new drugs such as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists (monoclonal antibodies and gepants) and onabotulinum toxin A (botox). As with acute therapy, drug selection is based on patient preference, history of efficacy and tolerability.

CGRP receptor antagonist

CGRP is produced in both the central and peripheral nervous systems and is thought to cause migraine through its effects on vasodilation, neurogenic inflammation and peripheral sensitization. CGRP increases during migraine attacks and correlates with headache intensity.Five

There are currently eight CGRP antagonists approved in the United States. Of these, four monoclonal antibodies (erenumab, fremanezumab, galcanezumab, and eptinezumab) are indicated for migraine prophylaxis, and four small molecule antagonists (atgepant for prophylaxis, ubrogepant for acute treatment, zavegepant for acute treatment, rimegepant). both prophylactic and curative).

The monoclonal antibody is administered subcutaneously by monthly self-injection, while fremanezumab has an option of injection every three months. The latest monoclonal antibody, eptinezumab, is given intravenously by a healthcare provider and he is given every three months. It is generally well tolerated and the most commonly reported adverse events include injection site reactions, nausea, headache and constipation.

Small molecule antagonists, or gepants, are orally administered CGRP antagonists, with the exception of zavegepant, which is administered intranasally. Like their monoclonal counterparts, gepants are generally well tolerated but cause similar adverse events such as nausea, headache, and constipation.

Onabotulinum toxin A

Botox is currently the only neurotoxin approved to treat migraines. It works by preventing the calcium-dependent release of neurotransmitters from nerve fibers involved in pain signaling and is administered by a healthcare provider. The effect of Onabotulinum toxin A lasts for about 10-12 weeks.

The Future: New Therapies and Innovative Delivery Systems

According to market research trends, $4.34 billion will be spent on migraine drugs worldwide in 2021, and that amount is expected to rise to $8.79 billion by 2030.6 The migraine pipeline seeks to capitalize on the growing need for new therapies and innovative delivery systems.

Some older drugs are being reworked into newer formulations to reduce time to onset, provide localized treatment, and extend duration of action. Dihydroergotamine derivative for nasal and subcutaneous injection. Zucapsaicin is currently available as an analgesic topical agent for intranasal administration. Daxibotulinum toxin A, a novel botulinum-containing neurotoxin that lasts up to 6 months, is only a small fraction of the drugs in the migraine pipeline.

Novel therapeutic targets such as pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptides, adenosine, delta-opioid receptors, potassium channels, transient receptor potential ion channels, and acid-sensing ion channels are also being investigated.

No perfect migraine cure has yet been found. Adverse drug events often limit long-term use, and drug therapy may not always provide complete symptom relief.

The effects of chronic migraine are so debilitating that combination therapy using both pharmacological and non-pharmacologic means is often used to reduce morbidity and improve patient quality of life. increase.

With millions of migraine sufferers and billions of potential dollars at stake, the future of migraine treatment will depend is on medication that can reduce the frequency, duration, or severity of

References