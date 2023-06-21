MHRA to investigate rare ciprofloxacin suicide-related information





MHRA will consider whether further action is needed after medical examiners warned doctors were unaware of the rare suicide risk associated with the commonly used antibiotic ciprofloxacin It’s planned. A recently retired respected and experienced consulting cardiologist was prescribed ciprofloxacin to reduce symptoms of prostatitis ahead of a prostate cancer investigation, according to a report on future death prevention 11 days ago. He later died by suicide. An autopsy on his death said Dr. Robert Stevenson, who worked at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, had no history of depression or mental health problems. Coroner Martin Fleming said he had left the house for his usual walk the day he died and there were no signs of concern in his family. A 63-year-old man texted his wife that she had left a note under his pillow and was later found dead in a nearby forest. In a report sent to drug regulators, Fleming cited a rare link between ciprofloxacin and quinoline antibiotics and suicidal behavior published by urologists who prescribed antibiotics. He said that he was introduced to the literature. It’s unclear if he’s suffering from this side effect, but it remains a possibility, he said. “I have heard evidence suggesting that the prescribing physician did not mention this side effect at the time he issued the prescription to Mr. Stevenson because it was inconsistent with current advice,” Fleming wrote. “We’ve also heard evidence suggesting that prescribing physicians may not be fully aware of this rare side effect, and that patients suffering from depression may be more vulnerable to side effects. I did.” In a report sent to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), he continued: To monitor and reduce risk, clinicians administer drugs to patients and raise awareness of side effects. ” Psychiatric side effects, including suicidal behavior, have been reported after administration of ciprofloxacin, and patient information leaflets warn of these risks, according to the MHRA. Following the coroner’s report, Dr. Janine Jolly, MHRA’s Associate Director of Benefit and Risk Assessment, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Stevenson and extend my condolences to his family. “Like any suspected serious side effects, reports of deaths will be evaluated, including evaluation of post-mortem details where possible. We will review the coroner’s verdict. “We will carefully consider the points raised by the coroner in the Regulation 28 report and will consider whether further regulatory action is necessary to minimize the risk to patients and, upon completion of the investigation, will I will answer.” Physicians with mental health problems can seek support in the following ways: doctors in trouble and NHS doctor health.

