Health
Thrombotic risk more common among survivors of severe COVID-19 than influenza
A Canadian population-based cohort study found that the post-acute medical and mental health burden in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was similar to that in patients hospitalized with influenza or sepsis, although There was one difference.
Among approximately 380,000 patients, hospitalization for COVID-19 was associated with an increased one-year risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared with influenza (adjusted HR 1.77, 95% CI 1.36- 2.31) reported Kieran Quinn, M.D., Sinai Peninsula. Health and University Health Network of Toronto and colleagues.
There was no increased risk of selected ischemic and non-ischemic cerebrovascular and cardiovascular disorders, neuropathy, rheumatoid arthritis, or other mental health conditions compared to the influenza or sepsis group, the researchers said. pointed out in their paper. JAMA Internal Medicine.
“It is important to note that people hospitalized with COVID-19 have a higher rate of death during hospitalization compared to influenza and sepsis, and this impacts the risk profile of survivors and why COVID-19 It may explain why survivors of viral infections were at lower risk for many outcomes, such as those requiring hospitalization compared to influenza and sepsis,” wrote Quinn et al.
“Overall, comparable proportions of serious medical and mental health conditions following hospitalization for COVID-19, influenza, or sepsis were significantly higher, with many of these conditions leading to hospitalization rather than being a direct result. It suggests that it may be related to the severity of the illness due to the infection that required “probable transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” they added.
These findings differ from previous studies that have shown that COVID-19 is associated with increased risk of long-term health outcomes. “Some studies may have overestimated these associations due to the choice of comparison group,” the researchers noted.
Previous studies have compared hospitalizations for COVID-19 with hospitalizations for any cause, and found that “a wide range of diagnoses (including elective surgery) and severity of illness limited comparability. There are,” the researchers wrote.
a Large study from Sweden A similar association between novel coronavirus and thrombotic events was demonstrated, but another study did not show an overall increased risk of VTE in outpatients, but specific sub-groups, including those with a history of VTE, those with primary or secondary thrombocytosis, and those aged 75–84 years. A higher rate was seen in the group.
“This study advances our understanding of the long-term sequelae of COVID-19 by unraveling the outcomes of hospitalization for acute and critical illness and the unique pathological features of COVID-19. ,” wrote Quinn and team. “These observations do not diminish the impact of PCC.” [post-COVID condition, or long COVID] Given the large number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and experiencing severe mortality and significant long-term morbidity, it will impact populations and healthcare systems around the world. ”
“At the health care system and policy level, we recognize the long-term impact of severe infections such as COVID-19, influenza and sepsis, and invest in long-term care to support people beyond immediate hospital discharge. It is important to do so,” they added.
In this study, Quinn et al.’s research team compared all adults hospitalized with COVID-19 between April 2020 and October 2021 (n=26,499) and a historical comparison group hospitalized with influenza or sepsis (n=299,989). ), and a contemporary comparison group hospitalized with sepsis in Ontario (n=52,878).
The median age of the entire cohort was 75 years and 54% were female. Covid-19 cases were overall younger (median age 61 years) and less likely to be female (46.4%). Seven percent of the COVID-19 group were partially or fully vaccinated.
Quinn and team noted that the study was limited to patients who survived hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus, which mostly consisted of older people. Additionally, COVID-19 and influenza testing are less systematic, so results may not be generalizable to outpatients.
The results of this study also cannot be generalized to current virus strains.
Disclosure
This research was supported by funding from the Ontario Department of Health, Department of Long-Term Care, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.
Mr. Quinn reported personal rates through part-time employment from the Ontario Department of Public Health, and reported stocks in Pfizer and BioNTech. The co-authors reported multiple relationships with Canadian government health and academic institutions, as well as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson stocks.
Primary information
JAMA Internal Medicine
Source reference: Quinn KL, et al., “Comparison of medical and mental health sequelae after hospitalization for COVID-19, influenza, and sepsis,” JAMA Intern Med 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.2228.
