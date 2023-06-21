Omega-3 Fatty Acids Associated with Delayed Progression of ALS – Harvard Gazette





Intake of omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a nutrient found in foods such as flaxseed, walnuts, chia oil, canola oil, and soybean oil, has been shown to reduce disease severity in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). May help slow progression. ), according to a new study led by the TH Chang School of Public Health at Harvard University. The study was published today in the journal Neurology. “Previous findings by our research group indicate that a diet high in ALA and elevated blood levels of this fatty acid may reduce the risk of developing ALS. We also found that among people with ALS, higher levels of ALA in the blood were associated with slower disease progression and lower risk of death during the study period,” said lead author Ketil, assistant professor of epidemiology and nutrition. Bjornevik said. . “These findings, together with our previous studies, suggest that this fatty acid may have neuroprotective effects that benefit ALS patients.” Researchers studied 449 ALS patients who participated in clinical trials. As part of the trial, patients were tested for severity of symptoms and disease progression and scored on a scale of 0 to 40, with higher scores indicating less severe disease symptoms. The researchers measured omega-3 fatty acid levels in the participants’ blood and divided them into four groups, ranging from those with high to low omega-3 fatty acid levels. A follow-up was then performed after 18 months to follow the group’s physical function and survival status according to clinical trials. They found ALA to be the most beneficial of all omega-3 fatty acids. This is because ALA is most strongly associated with delayed decline and reduced risk of death. Of the 126 participants who died within 18 months of study entry, 33% belonged to the group with the lowest ALA levels and 19% belonged to the group with the highest ALA levels. Adjusting for factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, BMI, duration of symptoms, and family history of ALS, the researchers found that participants with the highest ALA levels were more active during the study period than those with the lowest levels. calculated a 50 percent lower risk of death for of ALA. Two additional fatty acids were also associated with decreased risk of death during the study period. eicosapentaenoic acid, another omega-3 fatty acid found in fatty fish and fish oils, and linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid found in vegetable oils. nuts and seeds. “The link between diet and ALS that we found in our study is interesting,” said lead author Alberto Ascherio, professor of epidemiology and nutrition. “We are currently in contact with clinical researchers to promote randomized trials to determine if ALA is beneficial for patients with ALS. ALA is not a patentable drug. So funding is difficult, but we want to make it happen.” Co-authored by Marianna Cortese, Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Nutrition. This research was supported by a grant from the ALS Association.

