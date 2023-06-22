DNA testing could expand access to cervical cancer screening | US news | News and media relations

Bioengineers at Rice University have demonstrated a low-cost, point-of-care DNA test for HPV infection. This could make cervical cancer screening more accessible in low- and middle-income countries, where more than 300,000 women die from cervical cancer each year.

From left, Kathryn Kundrod 2020, Rebecca Richards Coutham, Mary Natori 2020, Richards Coutham’s Rice University lab, March 2020. Kundrod, Richards Cortham, and Natori believe that low-cost point-of-care DNA testing for HPV infection will help more people in low- and middle-income countries, where more than 300,000 women die from cervical cancer each year. Cervical cancer screening may become possible. (Photo credit: Jade Boyd/Rice University)

HPVIt is a type of virus that almost everyone gets infected at some point in their lives, but it is often asymptomatic. However, more than a dozen types of HPV can cause persistent infections, resulting in cervical cancer,in short Preventable and Curable If detected early and managed effectively.

Nine engineers in Professor Rice’s lab Rebecca Richards-Cortam We spent more than two years developing a DNA testing platform that combines two techniques, isothermal DNA amplification and lateral flow detection, greatly simplifying the required equipment and testing procedures.of Research published this week Richards Cortam’s team and co-authors from the National Cancer Institute, Mozambique Ministry of Health, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have Ph.D. It has been shown that there is a possibility to produce the appropriate results Both in US clinical settings and in Mozambique clinical settings.

“We know what we need to do to prevent cervical cancer,” said the study’s lead author. Kathryn KundrodCancer Prevention Investigator and Senior Advisor, National Cancer Institute. cancer moonshot Policy Coordination in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “At the moment it is really an issue of access, and that is one of the reasons this study is interesting from a global health perspective. This will allow previously inaccessible women to be examined and treated in one visit in settings such as small clinics and mobile diagnostic vehicles.”

A low-cost point-of-care DNA test for HPV infection, invented at Rice University, provides results in 45 minutes and requires only two instruments: a small centrifuge (not shown) costing about $500 and a Intended NATflow only. – Built-in dual-chamber heater that uses disposable cartridges to prevent false positives from workspace contamination, a major challenge for point-of-care molecular testing. (Chart: Richards-Kortum Lab/Rice University)

In the study, researchers showed that a six-step test for HPV16 and HPV18 (two types that account for about 70% of cervical cancers) yielded results in 45 minutes and required only two devices. . One is a small centrifuge, widely available for about $500. The other, called NATflow, is a purpose-built dual-chamber heater that allows researchers to use disposable cartridges to avoid false positives caused by workspace contamination, a major challenge for point-of-care molecular testing. I was.

“Most of the diseases that screens detect are precancerous conditions before people get cancer,” says Malcolm Gillis, a professor of bioengineering at Rice University and a Rice 360 ​​global health technology researcher. said Richards Cortham, who is also the founding director of the Institute. “That’s why screening programs are so effective. Very few people who get tested regularly will progress to cervical cancer. You’ve never really been at risk before.” people who have never been tested, or who are tested very infrequently, which is why it is so important to address the disparities that exist and to think of new ways to deliver screening, diagnosis and treatment. .”

Mr. Kundrod, who received his Ph.D. Coming from Rice in 2020, he was a former student and postdoctoral fellow in Richards Cortham’s lab, where he led the day-to-day development of the HPV test and co-development of the joint platform with the NATflow manufacturer. Axin Originally from Victoria, Australia. Kundrod said that if both the NATflow platform and the test cartridge were to be produced at scale, the cost of the dual chamber his heater would be estimated at $500, with each test costing him less than $5. rice field.

A six-step process for a new point-of-care DNA test for HPV infection. This could enable access to cervical cancer screening in low- and middle-income countries, where cervical cancer screening kills more than 300,000 women each year. (Chart: Richards-Kortum Lab/Rice University)

“Another thing that makes this platform exciting is that it can be easily applied to DNA testing for other diseases,” she said. “Preventing contamination is a big issue for DNA-based point-of-care testing. It’s the only platform that solves this problem in a way that we can, which is important from a cost perspective.”

Kundrod said the Riceteam HPV test won’t be ready for widespread use until researchers improve it to detect more cancer-causing types of HPV and conduct additional laboratory tests. rice field. He said studies consistently show that HPV screening is the most effective way to prevent cervical cancer, and DNA testing is the most effective way to screen for HPV infection.

“We thank the entire team for making this effort possible and are committed to continued development and scale-up where cervical cancer screening is most needed,” said Richards Cortam. said.

This work was supported by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health (CA016672, CA249367), the National Academy of Sciences, the United States Agency for International Development (AID-OAA-A-11-00012), and the MD Anderson Interdisciplinary Research Program. rice field. , Cancer Prevention Foundation, National Science Foundation.