‘Smart drugs’ are in short supply and could cause problems





June 23, 2023 – One pill makes me bigger, one pill makes me… smarter? Whether you’re Alice in Wonderland heading down the rabbit hole, or a high school or college student trying to excel academically, the researchers have an important message for you. There is no such thing as a “smart pill”. In fact, the non-medical use of prescription stimulants such as Adderall and Ritalin by people without a prescription can lead to unintended consequences such as poor grades and substance abuse. Findings from Recent research It suggested that people who don’t have intentionally use “smart drugs”. ADHD And normal mental skills didn’t improve those skills, they were counterproductive. Healthy study subjects who took these medications (Ritalin, Provigil, or Dexedrine) appeared to be more motivated than those who took the dummy (placebo) medication, but they performed complex tasks. It required more time and effort to complete. “Our center is interested in how people make decisions and solve problems in situations of risk, uncertainty and complexity,” said lead study author, US said Dr. Elizabeth Bowman, business manager of the Brain, Mind and Market Center. Melbourne, Australia. “We found that using these drugs actually decreased performance. Also, participants who performed best without drugs were most likely to experience the greatest declines in productivity.” I understand,” she said. Also, this drug is not as benign as it seems. Bowman said it can cause anxiety, moodiness and insomnia in the short term.there is also evidence Regular long-term use can lead to drug use problems that persist into adulthood. old tricks and new drugs The nonmedical use of prescription drugs in academic settings is nothing new. almost 100 years Earlier, researchers began investigating how well stimulants helped them perform math and oral tasks. To the 21st century and beyond 3000000 Adolescents aged 12 to 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD, 62% obtained medicine for it. The data show that the higher the percentage of students in any school who are prescribed her ADHD drugs, the more likely these drugs are to be used non-medically.About a quarter of adolescents are more likely to be offered a sale or transfer by a peer their medicine Before completing secondary education (grades 8-12) and more than half are in college.

Researchers say the problem is huge. Professor Sean Esteban McCabe of the University of Michigan said, “Our team found that prescription stimulants were among the types of prescription drugs with the highest number of young people using them without a prescription.” We have shown that we are the only one,” he said. She graduated from the School of Nursing in Ann Arbor and is the director of the Center for Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health Research known as the DASH Center. This is especially true on campuses where fraternity, sorority and associated parties, binge eating and cannabis use are prevalent. Arby, a 26-year-old consultant based in Washington, DC, reflected on his time spent at the fraternity at the University of Maryland College Park. “I would say there were five to ten people in my fraternity at any one time who were prescribed these drugs but didn’t take them. They ordered them to sell it,” he said. Told. “And it wasn’t hidden. They talked about it in group chats and took them to chapter meetings.” His personal experience with drugs began as a freshman and spanned his entire college life. “I’ve always had a hard time sitting down and concentrating and studying for these intensive school assignments and exams. And you know, when you go to college, all of a sudden, the workload and intensity increases tremendously. …and there is a quick and easy solution,” he said. The drug “allows you to stay in the library for 12, 14, 16 hours straight,” he says. “They have allowed me to do things that I never thought I would be able to do in terms of my studies and my academic commitment. has shown that you can study hard, get good grades in school, and be successful.” Arby, who asked not to give his last name to protect his privacy, is not alone in believing the drugs have improved his overall performance. Study after study has cited academic performance as a primary motivator for nonmedical stimulant use.a 2022 survey One student at seven U.S. colleges found that taking these drugs increased his focus, increased restlessness, increased alertness, and ability to perceive a task, giving other students an academic edge. They say they take these medications because they believe they can prevent them from standing up.

But non-medical use can also be a slippery slope. “More than 75% of adolescents who reported nonmedical use of stimulants that were prescribed more than 10 times tested positive on a potential substance use disorder screening test,” said Esteban McCabe. To make matters worse, 40 to 50 percent smoke drugs, which increases the risk of drug-related problems. mixed message Amelia Aria, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Behavioral and Community Health and Director of the Center for Young Adult Health Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health at College Park, said she was concerned about the negative impact on students, including: . I really need these drugs. “There is a lot of evidence to support its safety and efficacy.” [of these drugs] If you’re diagnosed with ADHD, you have a doctor on board, and you’re being supervised by a doctor,” she said. However, problems often arise when used without that supervision. Esteban McCabe cited the combination of alcohol and prescribed stimulants as an example. “Many young people who use prescription stimulants while drinking alcohol don’t realize how dangerous these substances are,” he says. “Stunning is a defense mechanism that stops drinking when potentially dangerous blood alcohol levels are approached. We may be connected.” Unfortunately, high school and college students aren’t the only ones getting mixed messages about these drugs. Many parents also believe that drugs are benign. “Parental tolerance is a major risk factor, with many studies showing that parents and caregivers have the greatest influence on initiation of education,” Aria said. Sharon Levy, M.D., director of the Department of Addiction Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital and associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, agreed. “Parents and other caregivers may be less concerned about the behavior because the motives seem reasonable,” she said. “I’ve seen kids as young as high school borrow someone else’s ADHD meds before a big final exam, and their parents know and approve of it. From a parent’s point of view, with so many kids taking these medications, they should be safe and for these special events, why not give them a leg up? Is not it?”

Levy also said many opportunities for intervention are being missed, especially among younger age groups. “The best time to have these candid conversations is before college,” she says. “Pediatricians see these children regularly and update prescriptions for children much younger than high school students who have been diagnosed with ADHD. There’s a real opportunity to start talking about things like drugs that should never be shared,” she said. Levy pointed to the trade-off between small gains in attention and concentration and large losses in sophisticated problem-solving skills, not to mention potential addiction from methamphetamine use. “Unless your attention and focus are really disrupted, it’s not worth the trade-off,” she says.

