Health
Nearly 100,000 more deaths than usual from heart disease and stroke since pandemic began
Nearly 100,000 more people with cardiovascular disease have died in the UK than expected since the pandemic began, according to our analysis released today.
This means that the number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths has increased by an average of more than 500 per week since the pandemic began.
Many factors are possible, including extreme and widespread pressure on NHS services and COVID-19.
The analysis found excess mortality associated with cardiovascular disease to be higher than any other disease group, totaling 96,540 since February 2020, according to data analysis from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID). found.
In the first year of the pandemic, COVID-19 caused a large number of excess deaths related to cardiovascular disease (a collective term for various heart and blood vessel conditions, including heart attacks and strokes).
Since then, however, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has declined year-on-year, but the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease has remained higher than expected. [Appendix 1].
We are now causing severe and ongoing disruption to NHS cardiac care and a continued rise in excess mortality associated with cardiovascular disease, including COVID-19, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. We believe there are other major factors that are possible.
We are calling on the UK government to address the increasingly urgent cardiovascular disease crisis.
“I’m very worried”
Our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, said: “It is deeply disturbing that more and more people with cardiovascular disease have died in the last three years. To all the families who have endured the pain of losing loved ones in these tragic circumstances, I heart pity.
“For years, it has been clear that we are firmly in a heart and stroke care emergency. , which would undermine decades of scientific progress to reduce the number of deaths from heart attacks and strokes.
“There is no time to waste. Governments must take control of this crisis to give heart patients and their loved ones hope for a better and healthier future. Prioritize NHS heart care. We can do this by better preventing heart disease and stroke, and by using science to unlock future treatments and cures.”
The number of people waiting for time-sensitive heart treatment in the UK hit a record high of about 390,000 at the end of April, according to the latest statistics (1).
The average ambulance response time for heart attack and stroke has consistently exceeded 30 minutes since early 2022, and even surpassed 90 minutes in December 2022 (2). The target is 18 minutes for him, but the government has set a new average target for his 2023/24 season of 30 minutes.
At the same time, there is a great deal of confusion in the detection and management of diseases that put people at risk of heart attack and stroke, such as high blood pressure. According to NHSE statistics, 2 million fewer people will be recorded as having high blood pressure under control in 2021 compared to the previous year.
There is also concern about a possible increase in heart disease related to COVID-19. A January study found that people with or without pre-existing heart disease who contracted COVID-19 before the vaccine became available were 40% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and more likely to die within 18 months. found to be five times more likely. Post-infection (3). The risk was even higher for those who had experienced severe COVID-19.
The Need to Go Farther and Faster
While some progress has been made in addressing the cardiovascular crisis, the BHF is moving even faster to provide the UK government with a comprehensive and coordinated solution to a complex challenge I am asking you to
The charity will support the prioritization of cardiac care for the NHS, a renewed focus on preventing the causes of cardiovascular disease, and strengthening cardiovascular research to uncover breakthrough treatments and cures for the future. I want action on three fronts.
BHF Associate Medical Director and Cardiologist Consultant Dr. Sonya Babu Narayan said: Other major factors may also have contributed, such as the extreme and relentless pressure on the NHS over the past few years.
“Long waits for cardiac care are risky, increasing the risk of avoidable hospitalization, disability from heart failure and premature death. , people are struggling to get potentially life-saving heart care when they need it due to lack of NHS staff and space.
“With more and more heart patients waiting longer, there is a need for concrete, long-term efforts by governments to expedite improved cardiovascular care, now and in the future.”
Professor John Greenwood, president of the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS), said: “The high death toll from excess cardiovascular disease (CVD) announced today is alarming, but unfortunately not surprising.” Stated. It is clear that the novel coronavirus is causing direct effects (novel coronavirus causing new CVD), indirect effects (reduced treatment and prevention of CVD), and long-term effects (CVD and long-lasting novel coronavirus). I already know.
“BCS urgently prioritizes the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease to begin tackling the long waiting list for backlogs and treatments, as well as the cardiovascular workforce (primary and secondary care). , multidisciplinary teams), coupled with strong public health strategies by governments to promote healthy behaviors and prevent heart disease in the first place.”
Today’s analysis follows last year’s publication of “The Tipping Point,” a report that documents the devastating impact of the pandemic’s legacy on heart patients.
So, we found that OHID data show over 30,000 excess deaths from coronary heart disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
OHID now includes the broader disease category ‘cardiovascular disease’, revealing for the first time since the onset of the pandemic the number of excess deaths associated with all heart and circulatory diseases. This data explains the aging and growth of the population.
