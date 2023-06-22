Remnants of an ancient virus may cause ALS, a deadly neurodegenerative disease

Research has identified promising new targets for treating the underlying causes of fatal diseases.

More than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) each year. ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually impairing the ability to speak, move, eat and breathe.

To date, there are only a handful of drugs that moderately slow progression. There is no cure.

But researchers at the University of Boulder have identified a surprising new actor in the disease. virusβ-like proteins are, paradoxically, best known for their crucial role in enabling placental development.

The results of this study were recently published in a journal e-life.

“Our study suggests that high levels of this bizarre protein, known as PEG10, in neuronal tissue alters cell behavior in a way that contributes to ALS,” said lead author Dr. said Alexandra Whiteley, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry.

With funding from the ALS Association, National Institutes of Healthand a venture partner at the University of Boulder, her lab is now working to understand the molecular pathways involved and find ways to inhibit rogue proteins.

“It is still in its early stages, but it is hoped that it may lead to a whole new class of treatments for understanding the underlying causes of this disease.”

Ancient Viruses Affecting Today

Accumulation of research It suggests that about half of the human genome consists of the following bits: DNA Left behind by viruses (known as retroviruses) and similar virus-like parasites known as transposons that infected our primate ancestors 30-50 million years ago. Some, like HIV, are well known for their ability to infect new cells and cause disease.

Some animals, like the wolf that lost its tusks, became domesticated over time, lost their ability to reproduce while being passed down from generation to generation, and have shaped human evolution and health.

PEG10 (Paternally Expressed Gene 10) is one such ‘domesticated retrotransposon’. Studies have shown that this likely played a key role in allowing mammalian placental development, a key step in human evolution.

But like the Jekyll and Hyde of viruses, research shows that when it’s in the wrong place and in excess, it can cause illness, including certain cancers and another rare neurological disorder called Angelman syndrome. Suggested.

Dr. Whiteley’s work, the first to link a virus-like protein to ALS, found that PEG10 is present at high levels in spinal cord tissue in ALS patients, interfering with the mechanisms that allow communication between the brain and nerve cells. showed that there is a high probability that

“PEG10 accumulation appears to be a hallmark of ALS,” said Dr. Whiteley. He has already patented PEG10 as a biomarker, or diagnostic method.

too much protein in the wrong place

Whiteley didn’t start out researching ALS or ancient viruses.

Instead, she studies how cells remove excess proteins. This is because overconsumption of the good stuff is typically associated with other neurodegenerative diseases such as: Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Her lab is one of six around the world studying a class of genes called ubiquilins that prevent problematic proteins from accumulating inside cells.

In 2011, a study found that mutations in the ubiquilin-2 gene (UBQLN2) were associated with some cases of familial ALS, accounting for about 10% of ALS cases. The remaining 90% are sporadic and not considered hereditary.

However, it remains unclear how the defective gene causes the fatal disease.

Using techniques and animal models, Whiteley and colleagues at Harvard Medical School first set out to identify which proteins accumulate when UBQLN2 misfires and fails to brake. Among thousands of possible proteins, PEG10 tops the list.

Whiteley and colleagues then collected spinal cord tissue from deceased ALS patients (provided by the Medical Research Foundation Target ALS) and used protein analysis (proteomics) to determine which ones were likely overexpressed. I checked.

Again, PEG10 is in the top 5 among over 7,000 potential proteins.

In another experiment, the researchers found that the ubiquilin brake was essentially broken, so the PEG10 protein accumulated and prevented the development of the axons that carry electrical signals from the brain to the body.

In this study, PEG10 was found to be overexpressed in tissues from patients with both sporadic and familial ALS, implying that the virus-like protein may play an important role in both. ing.

“The fact that PEG10 may contribute to this disease means that we may have a new target for the treatment of ALS,” she said. “For a horrific disease that has no effective treatment to extend life beyond a few months, this could be huge.”

The study could lead to greater insight into how ancient viruses affect health, as well as a better understanding of other diseases caused by protein accumulation.

In this case, so-called “tame” viruses could turn their backs again, Whiteley said.

“Tame is a relative term because these virus-like activities can contribute to neurodegenerative disease,” she says. “And in this case, what’s good for the placenta may be bad for the neural tissue.”

Reference: “UBQLN2 represses the tamed retrotransposon PEG10 to maintain neuronal health in ALS,” Holly H Black, Jessica L Hanson, Julia E Roberts, Shannon N Leslie, Will Campodonico, Christopher C Ebmeier, By G Aaron Holling, Jian Wei Tay, Autumn M Matthews, Elizabeth Ng, Christina I. Lau, Alexandra M. Whiteley, March 23, 2023, Available here. e-life.

DOI: 10.7554/eLife.79452

Funding: NIH/National Institute of General Medical Sciences, NIH/National Cancer Institute