New DNA test aims to improve cervical cancer screening

a Genomic testing for human papillomavirus shows promise in early-stage trials, raising hopes that it could enhance cervical cancer screening for women living in sub-Saharan Africa. Maximum charge Number of deaths from cervical cancer worldwide.

The test was recorded in the following documents: study, led by researchers at Rice University and published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine. This study shows how an HPV DNA test, cheaper than many current screening options, could enable cervical cancer screening. more accessible For women in resource-poor countries.

“This is very interesting. They’ve made significant progress in bringing us to point-of-care testing,” said Sarah Finochario Kessler, a public health researcher and professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. . research team.

According to the report, 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2020, and 342,000 women died from cervical cancer in the same year. world health organization. About 90% of deaths from cervical cancer occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

Physicians rely on tests that require a robust laboratory infrastructure and skilled medical professionals to screen patients. cervical cancer. One common screening method is pap smear, requires specialized instruments to remove cells from the cervix to detect precancerous cells. Due to concerns that the Pap smear test is expensive, there is a lack of awareness of where it can be obtained, and that it can be painful and embarrassing, intake is significantly reduced among women in South Africa and other developing countries.

We have others, too screening optionsVisual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) is available, but it has drawbacks such as low sensitivity.

Unlike Pap smears, the HPV DNA test can be performed in a laboratory by a minimally trained medical professional using a minicentrifuge.

Kathryn Kundrod, a bioengineer and postdoctoral fellow at Rice University who led the study, said: “We’re running this test in distributed locations to see if someone has the high-risk HPV that causes cervical cancer. We will be able to detect it and advance its diagnosis and treatment.”

Researchers at Rice University analyzed self-collected cervical swab samples from patients at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and genotyped HPV16 and HPV18. The two most common HPVs are responsible for 70% of all cervical cancer cases.

Researchers knew they needed to make sure their tests worked in low-resource environments. So they then shipped the test results to Maputo, Mozambique. There, the test was evaluated using self-collected samples from patients at the Gerard des Mavalins hospital. Their test showed that he screened for cervical cancer within 45 minutes, with encouraging results of 1,000 copies of HPV DNA per test. Another useful feature of the test, Kundrod said, is that the results are displayed visually “like a home COVID-19 test or a home pregnancy test.”

Although the test has proven successful in screening for cervical cancer in early-stage trials, some hurdles remain. In Maputo, researchers found the test was less sensitive to samples containing low-concentration cervical swabs than in Texas. The test also showed false-negative results in some samples with very high cell counts.

“We weren’t surprised at all. Ideally, we test in the same environment and conditions that we develop the tests in,” Kundrod said. “But if you go outside of a controlled laboratory environment, you would expect slightly different results.” She said she hopes to address this issue in her future research.

But that’s not the only problem that must be overcome if the test is to be introduced in the areas most affected by cervical cancer. It should also be faster.

In many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, clinics are understaffed, and women often have long lines waiting to be examined by a doctor. “I think it really threatens the value of point-of-care testing,” says Kessler, who has worked in several African countries since 2010.

Kundrod told STAT that her team plans to further optimize the test by integrating what it has learned from Mozambique. They also want to include her HPV genotype in addition. “We will use these findings to refine our protocol to ensure that her DNA from samples is reliably and consistently detectable, regardless of the sample’s cellular content,” she said.