Common diabetes drugs may prevent long-term COVID-19 in some people

Most people who get COVID-19 make a full recovery, but millions Others It deals with chronic symptoms that last for months or years after the initial infection.known as long coronavirusthis enigmatic syndrome is characterized by a wide range of symptoms, including severe fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, and cognitive problems such as: forgetfulness— all of which often fluctuate in intensity and duration. There is also no widely accepted definition or test for long-lasting COVID-19, leaving most patients with no clear path to diagnosis or treatment. But a recent study found that a widely used, inexpensive diabetes drug reduced the risk of developing long-term COVID-19 among overweight and obese people by 41 percent. .

“I don’t use the word ‘breakthrough’ again, but it applies here. These findings offer the first concrete hopes for preventing the long-term novel coronavirus,” he said. Co-author of the long-running novel coronavirus study, said Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, who was not involved in the new study. He added that results need to be replicated using larger and more diverse sample sizes.

Here’s what the researchers say about the findings published in this month’s journal: lancet infection, The study is the first of its kind in a placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial Long-term COVID-19 morbidity after metformin use, commonly used to lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. More than 1,100 study participants, all overweight or obese, were randomly assigned to one of six groups to receive various combinations of metformin, the antiparasitic drug ivermectin, the antidepressant fluvoxamine, or placebo. Assigned. Only 6.3 percent of study participants who took metformin were diagnosed with long-term COVID-19 within 300 days of their first illness, compared with 10.4 percent of those who took placebo. bottom. Neither ivermectin nor fluvoxamine reduced long-term COVID-19 risk.

These findings are from the second phase of the University of Minnesota’s COVID-OUT clinical trial, where metformin was previously Reduce the risk of hospitalization and death associated with COVID-19 First 2 weeks after infection. With more long-term reports of the new coronavirus, researchers expanded their research to assess the long-term effects of metformin and other drugs.

Previous studies have shown that overweight and obese people are more likely to develop both conditions. serious novel coronavirus and long coronavirus. The COVID-OUT trial was originally designed to evaluate novel coronavirus therapies in this high-risk population and was limited to people experiencing first-time infection. Carolyn Bramante, an obesity physician and lead investigator of the trial, said additional studies are needed to test the efficacy of metformin in other demographic groups.

Bramante suspects that metformin’s mechanism of preventing long-term COVID-19 might be similar in lighter weight people, but the long-term reduction in COVID-19 risk is less pronounced. says it may not. More research is needed to fully understand how metformin protects against COVID-19 for the long term, but the drug may work by blocking viral replication. June Bramante and his Companions Shared a preprint studywhich has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows that the intranasal novel coronavirus load, or viral load, was reduced in people who took metformin.

“Metformin is already widely used in outpatient treatment,” says Bramante. “Because of its low cost and easy availability, it is an ideal treatment for long-term COVID-19 prevention.” Yes, and is thought to be most effective when administered in the early stages of COVID-19. Study participants who took metformin within 3 days of onset of symptoms had one of the lowest rates of long-term COVID-19 among study participants.

Bramante also emphasized that metformin’s safety profile in people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms is well documented. Of note, COVID-OUT is one of the few COVID-19 clinical trials involving participants who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and studies have included these people. is shown. safe to use metformin over a long period of time.

However, the drug’s availability and safety have complicated the question of whether and to whom health care providers should begin prescribing it for long-term COVID-19 prevention. It’s becoming

Topol said he hoped for additional research to confirm the findings of COVID-OUT as the novel coronavirus continues to infect thousands of people every day, It is difficult to strike a balance between addressing the imminent risk of He hopes there will be independent trials that replicate these results, but metformin’s benefits and relative safety are unlikely to result in prolonged COVID-19 “disability” for those who develop the condition. We believe that we will bring ‘exceed the forecast’.

“Normally, I wouldn’t recommend taking the drug without doing a second trial, but this is not a normal situation,” Topol said, noting that if you do get COVID-19, see your doctor. He added that he would ask for two weeks of metformin.

But Vasilios Vasiliou, a professor of cardiology at the University of East Anglia in the UK, who was not involved in the new study, questions the feasibility of widely prescribing metformin at this stage. there is Predicting who will develop prolonged COVID-19 is difficult and often does not become apparent until weeks or months after initial infection, so clinicians should It seems that there is a need to provide drugs to patients with the new coronavirus. “What if we needed to treat 200 patients with metformin in the early stages of infection to prevent one case of COVID-19 from lasting too long? Is it worth it?” says Vasilyu. Our first principle should be ‘do no harm’, and my concern is that if metformin is used more extensively, it will have many side effects and become less effective. .”

For these reasons, follow-up studies focused on long-term COVID-19 treatment in people who already have COVID-19 are important, he said.

Despite ongoing research into several promising candidates, there are currently no approved therapeutics for the long-term treatment of COVID-19. Researchers at Yale University are recruiting 100 participants with long-term COVID-19. randomized trial rate the antiviral drug paxlovid, which is already widely used to treat acute COVID.another study being tested for naltrexone, is a drug commonly used to treat alcohol use disorders and opioid dependence. However, the results of both studies are not expected to be published until next year.

Bramante emphasized that clinicians should not wait for one-size-fits-all solutions to treat long-term COVID-19. “Because of the diversity of long-term COVID-19 experiences, there is no single silver bullet. Treating it will require several different behavioral and pharmacological approaches.” she says. “We need to recognize this as a chronic disease and treat it.”