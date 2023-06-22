Shelby County Health Department Hosts National HIV Testing Day Outreach Event June 27 | Health





MEMPHIS, TN – The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) and partner agencies will be offering free HIV tests at two community outreach events on Tuesday, June 27, National HIV Testing Day. This community event will be open to the public at two locations on SCHD. The first is a barbecue outside the Department of Health Headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue from noon to 4pm. SCHD and its partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Out Memphis, Concord Career College, Family Planning and Avetoll Way, are offering free HIV tests while supplies last, as well as music, games, checkups, incentives and more. provide. The National HIV Testing Day outreach will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Department of Health’s Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue. The event will offer free HIV tests and incentives while supplies last. “The Shelby County Health Department is proud to offer free HIV testing through its sexual health program. HIV testing is key to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Michelle Shelby County Health Director and Health Officer. Dr. Taylor said. “A test is the first step to taking care of yourself, whether the result is positive or negative. Together, we can end the HIV epidemic one test at a time. I can.” In 2021, the most recent data available, 353 people were newly diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in the Memphis Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes Shelby County. The Memphis MSA had 26.4 new cases per 100,000 population, the second highest among major metropolitan areas in the country. Only the Miami, Florida, metropolitan area has a high rate of new HIV diagnoses. More than 62% of newly diagnosed cases in the area are young people between the ages of 20 and 34, mostly young black men. However, anyone infected with HIV can become HIV positive, regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation. SCHD’s Sexual Health Program offers free HIV testing on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm. For more information on Shelby County Health Department programs and services, please visit: www.shelbytnhealth.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13memphis.com/health/shelby-county-health-dept-hosts-national-hiv-testing-day-outreach-event-june-27/article_dbb7ac60-1127-11ee-90f1-570c94fb720c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos