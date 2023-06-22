A drug that shows potential as a treatment for cannabis use disorders







Source/disclosure information



Disclosure: Haney reports that he is a shareholder of Pleo Pharma and a member of its scientific advisory board. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: AEF0117 reduced cannabis use and positive mood effects in daily users.

The drug was also well tolerated and did not affect sleep or food intake. A first-of-its-kind drug has demonstrated potential as a safe and effective treatment for cannabis use disorders, according to a phase 2a study published in . natural medicine. “While we have tested over a dozen potential therapeutic agents in our cannabis lab, this is the first to reduce both the positive mood effects of cannabis and the decision to use cannabis by daily smokers. It’s medicine.” Dr. Margaret Haney, Professor of Neurobiology at Columbia University Medical Center said in a press release.





AEF0117 reduced cannabis use and positive mood effects in daily users. Image: Adobe Stock.



According to the CDC, about 1 in 3 cannabis users have a cannabis use disorder (CUD). However, “no drug facilitates the treatment of CUD,” write Haney et al. AEF0117 (Aelis Farma) is the first of a new pharmacological class of signaling-specific inhibitors of the type 1 cannabinoid receptor (CB). 1 -SSi), the researchers reported. This class, in contrast to previous CBs, uses a ‘unique mechanism of action’ that can only inhibit cellular activity associated with CUD. 1 A receptor that blocks all receptor activity in CUD and causes side effects, according to the release. After AEF0117 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase 1 trial, Haney et al. conducted a Phase 2a trial to further evaluate the drug in 29 healthy participants with CUD . Participants received 0.6 mg (n = 14) or 1 mg (n = 15) of AEF0117 per day for 5 days, placebo for 5 additional days in randomized order, and A minimum washout period of 14 days was provided. Haney et al. reported that AEF0117 reduced the positive subjective effects of cannabis by 19% at a dose of 0.6 mg and by 38% at a dose of 1 mg compared with placebo. Cannabis self-administration was also significantly reduced at the 1 mg dose. The drug was not associated with anoxia, sleep disturbance, significant changes in food intake or mood ratings, and did not promote cannabis withdrawal, the researchers said. Haney et al. write that one factor that may have contributed to the successful development of AEF0117 was the selection process, using toxicity, formulation, and bioavailability as the initial criteria. For this reason, “we are able to mitigate the effects of two of the three main causes of attrition early on, followed by extensive pharmacodynamic characterization of a small number of compounds that are likely to achieve and succeed.” We have been able to dedicate considerable resources.”Phase 2 studies are needed rather than using conventional approaches,” they wrote. The researchers noted that more research is needed to identify the drug’s full mechanism of action and how it might affect other CBs. 1 – Activated signaling pathways. “Our findings suggest that AEF0117 has great potential to treat problematic cannabis use,” Haney said in a release. References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230622/drug-shows-potential-as-treatment-for-cannabis-use-disorder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos