Health

First US case of West Nile virus reported 2023

 


With the arrival of warm summer comes mosquito season. With that comes the risk of contracting potentially deadly infections. west nile virusthe leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

Recently, the virus was detected in several locations across the country. As of June 16, the West Nile has been detected in mosquito samples from at least 10 counties in India. California. An additional 10 batches of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus. Illinois. After confirming the virus in four mosquito samples in Arlington, Texas, the city implemented targeted ground spraying in late June. Iowa and Nebraska The virus also confirmed its first human infection this month. Arizona We have already documented 5 probable cases.

Increased signs of illness are consistent with the following symptoms: National Mosquito Control Awareness Week (June 18-24) This is a public health campaign sponsored by the nonprofit American Mosquito Control Association to raise awareness about the disease, which is transmitted through the bites of these tiny pesky insects.

“Illnesses such as West Nile virus pose a serious health threat, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. weakened immunity,” Said Samir Vora, MarylandDirector of the Illinois Department of Public Health, statement. “We have already identified 10 West Nile virus-positive mosquito batches, which underscores why it is important for Illinois residents to protect themselves this summer. Wear it and “keep it free from bites” by eliminating standing water around your home where mosquitoes are prone to breeding.

