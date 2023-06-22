First US case of West Nile virus reported 2023

With the arrival of warm summer comes mosquito season. With that comes the risk of contracting potentially deadly infections. west nile virusthe leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

Recently, the virus was detected in several locations across the country. As of June 16, the West Nile has been detected in mosquito samples from at least 10 counties in India. California. An additional 10 batches of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus. Illinois. After confirming the virus in four mosquito samples in Arlington, Texas, the city implemented targeted ground spraying in late June. Iowa and Nebraska The virus also confirmed its first human infection this month. Arizona We have already documented 5 probable cases.

Increased signs of illness are consistent with the following symptoms: National Mosquito Control Awareness Week (June 18-24) This is a public health campaign sponsored by the nonprofit American Mosquito Control Association to raise awareness about the disease, which is transmitted through the bites of these tiny pesky insects.

“Illnesses such as West Nile virus pose a serious health threat, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. weakened immunity,” Said Samir Vora, MarylandDirector of the Illinois Department of Public Health, statement. “We have already identified 10 West Nile virus-positive mosquito batches, which underscores why it is important for Illinois residents to protect themselves this summer. Wear it and “keep it free from bites” by eliminating standing water around your home where mosquitoes are prone to breeding.

How rough will the West Nile be this year?

With 34 confirmed cases in the state in 2022 and eight believed to be attributed to the disease, Illinois officials are urging the public to take precautions. This is the highest number since 2018, when 17 people died.

The data is Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Nine states have only 13 confirmed cases of West Nile so far this year, indicating that 1,126 cases and 90 deaths will be reported in 2022.

“Because of the expected seasonality of infections, the number of cases should be increasing now as the climate warms over much of the United States,” he said. Dr. Jennifer Horney, is a professor of epidemiology and a core faculty member of the Center for Disaster Research at the University of Delaware, Newark. The CDC notes that most cases occur between July and September, although a longer season may last in warmer parts of the country.

In the past 20 years since West Nile virus first appeared in the United States, more than 55,000 human illnesses have been reported.

How does West Nile virus infect people?

Dr. Edward Butler, A physician in infectious disease medicine who works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, Massachusetts, said the disease slowly spread westward via birds that carry the disease. Mosquitoes become infected by eating birds.

“Mosquitoes can easily transmit infections to humans,” says Dr. Butler.

But public health experts aren’t sure how widespread the outbreak will be this year.

“Although there are consistent outbreaks of disease in different parts of the country each year, the scale and location of epidemics are highly variable and difficult to predict,” said a CDC National Center for Emerging and Medical Center spokesperson. Candace Burns Hoffman says. Zoonotic disease.

Barnes said 2021 will see the largest outbreak on record in Maricopa County, Arizona, with more than 1,400 cases and more than 100 deaths reported, compared with a small number of cases the previous year. are doing. Still, nothing seems to indicate an unusual level of activity at this time.

West Nile virus can cause serious illness

of New York State Department of Health He stresses that most people (70-80%) who are infected do not show symptoms. However, about one in five infected people develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes nausea. skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. These symptoms usually last for a few days, but can last for weeks. Symptoms usually appear 3 to 14 days after being bitten.

Butler warns that West Nile fever can be a particular problem in the summer. “When you have a 103-degree heat in July, you lose a lot of sweat and are more likely to become dehydrated,” he says. “When you have a fever in the summer, you have to drink a lot to make up for the water loss.”

In less than 1% of cases, the virus can cause neuroinvasive diseases such as West Nile encephalitis and encephalitis. meningitis, headache, high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis and coma.of CDC It is estimated that about 10 percent of people who become seriously ill die. Those who survive often have long-term symptoms and disabilities.

“People at greatest risk for neuroinvasive disease are those over the age of 50 and those with chronic conditions, especially those with weakened immune systems,” Hoffmann said.

There is currently no vaccine and no specific treatment other than treating symptoms and providing symptomatic treatment. If you are concerned, talk to your health care provider for more information.

Take measures to avoid mosquito bites

People will want to take steps to protect themselves from mosquitoes, even if they are not infected. insect biteat least it often feels itchy and annoying.