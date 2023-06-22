Hairy moles may contain baldness cure: study





June 22, 2023 – Researchers may have discovered an elusive cure for the unsightly baldness that sometimes grows in unexpected places: moles on the skin. The researchers found that certain molecules in these hairy moles “activate stem cells in small hair follicles that are normally dormant, leading to strong, long, thick hair growth.” said principal investigator and professor of developmental cell biology Dr. Maxim Prix. Irvine, California, said: statement. The findings could lead to new treatments for the hair loss condition known as androgenic alopecia, which occurs in both men and women, the researchers say. In men, it is also called male pattern baldness. A global team led by researchers at the university analyzed hair follicle stem cells and found that a molecule called osteopontin promotes hair growth. Stem cells, whether in the body or in the laboratory, can grow into many different types of cells, and are often involved in regeneration or repair processes, according to. mayo clinic. This latest study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature, was done with a mouse. A pharmaceutical company that Prix co-founded said in a statement: news release Further testing the hair regrowth technique on human hair follicles, he said, “researchers were able to induce new growth by human hair follicles in a robust preclinical model.” Amplifica said in a release that it has an exclusive license agreement with the university for the new hair growth “invention” described in the newly published study. Hair loss due to male pattern baldness occurs in 2 out of 3 men, according to the. Cleveland Clinic. Amplifica said the condition affects an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States. Hair loss and thinning can start as early as your late teens, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition is progressive and has a specific pattern, such as an “M” or “U” hairline along the way to complete baldness on the crown, leaving thin bands of hair around the sides. may follow. Head.

