Researchers successfully transplant functionally cryopreserved rat kidneys for the first time

In a groundbreaking new study, engineers and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities succeeded in transplanting warmed kidneys into rats and restoring full kidney function, leading to long-term organ preservation at ultra-cold temperatures. proved to be life-saving.

research, Published in Nature Communicationshas the potential to save thousands of human lives by enabling long-term storage of organs for transplantation.

“This is the first time we have published a robust protocol for the successful long-term storage, rewarming, and transplantation of functionally preserved organs in animals,” said co-senior author of the study, professor and director of mechanical engineering. said John Bischoff of Institute of Medical Engineering, University of Minnesota. “Over a decade of our research and that of our colleagues in the field all showed that this process should work, and then it might work, but now it doesn’t. has shown that it actually works.”

About 20% of kidneys donated annually for transplantation are currently unusable. Often these organs cannot be kept on ice for more than a few hours and are not delivered to the recipient in time. Long-term cryopreservation methods like vitrification (rapid cooling of organs in cryoprotective chemicals to avoid ice formation) have been around for decades. The biggest problem, however, is the inability to heat them without significant damage from ice and cracks.

A team from the University of Minnesota has developed a specialized nano-warming process that heats organs rapidly and evenly, not just from the surface of the organ, but from within. Their innovative method uses iron oxide nanoparticles dispersed throughout a cryoprotectant solution that is flushed through the organ’s blood vessels. Iron oxide nanoparticles act as tiny heaters throughout the organ when activated using non-invasive electromagnetic waves. Importantly, the iron oxide nanoparticles can be washed away after reheating.

In the study, authored by postdoctoral researchers Zonghu Han (mechanical engineering) and Joseph Sushil Rao (surgery), the researchers cryopreserved rat kidneys for up to 100 days, warmed them normally, and treated them with cryoprotectants and nanoparticles. We showed that it can be removed and transplanted. to rats. Upon kidney transplantation, 5 rat recipients were able to restore full renal function within 30 days without additional intervention.

“The kidneys were not fully functioning for the first two to three weeks, but by three weeks they had recovered. It’s become indistinguishable,” said study co-author Eric Finger, a transplant surgeon and professor of surgery at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

Finger said human transplants would involve far more interventions, such as drugs and dialysis to help the kidneys in the first few weeks. None of these were done in rats, but they were able to survive the process with full renal function restored.

“We’ve been working on this process for years to make sure everything is in place before we implant it into rats,” said Michael Etheridge, principal research engineer in the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. ‘ said. “Still, it is a very complicated process.

Long-term organ banks increase donor organ availability, improve donor-recipient matching, enable tolerance protocols (reduce the need for immunosuppressive drugs), and improve treatment preparation and scheduling. There is a possibility. Importantly, although this approach has been demonstrated in the kidney, it may someday be applied to whole transplanted organs, enabling long-term storage of organs and tissues for biomedical and pharmacological research.

The researchers have shown that all aspects of this approach can be extended to larger organs and will next consider demonstrating the process using pig kidneys. Although it will be years before cryopreserved organs are transplanted into humans, the research team is confident that transplants may be successful in the future.

This study was funded primarily by the National Institutes of Health, with additional support from the National Science Foundation and the Institute for Biostasis. The Biostasis Institute was funded in part by donations from LifeGift, Nevada Donor Network, LifeSource, Donor Network West, and LifeBank.

About the research team

In addition to Bischoff, Han, Rao, Finger and Etheridge, the University of Minnesota research team includes Raksha Ghanwar (mechanical engineering), Bat Erdene Namsrai (surgery), Jacqueline L. Pasek Allen (mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering). Biomedical Engineering), Susan M. Wolfe (Consortium on Law and Values ​​in Health, Environmental and Life Sciences), and Timothy L. Pruett (Surgery).

The research is part of a larger effort involving cryopreservation led by the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. In 2020, the University of Minnesota and Massachusetts General Hospital will receive $26 million over five years from the National Science Foundation to establish the Engineering Research Center (ERC) for Advanced Technologies for the Preservation of Biological Systems (ATP-Bio). was funded by ATP-Bio aims to achieve major advances in biotechnology by developing and deploying techniques to freeze biological time and biopreserve or cryopreserve large numbers of biological systems. ATP-Bio includes his 30 senior staff members and more than 80 of his trainees from his seven institutions in the United States and Canada.