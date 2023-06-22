



Observational data have shown that plasma levels of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), are associated with slowing disease progression in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Over the 18-month study period, ALS patients with the highest ALA levels had a 50% lower risk of death compared with ALS patients with the lowest ALA levels (HR 0.50, 95% CI 0.29 to 0.86, P.= 0.041 (as a trend)), reported Kjetil Bjornevik, MD, Ph.D., of the TH Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University, Boston, and co-authors. In a joint rank test of functional decline and 12-month survival, higher ALA levels were associated with slower functional decline (1 standard deviation increase score difference: 10.7, 95% CI 0.2–21.1 , P.= 0.045), the researchers wrote: neurology. Two other polyunsaturated fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and linoleic acid (LA), were also associated with a reduced risk of death during follow-up. This finding extends previous studies that suggested increased dietary intake of omega-3s, especially ALA. reduce the risk of ALS. “These findings, together with our previous studies, suggest that this fatty acid may have neuroprotective effects that benefit ALS patients,” Bjornevik said in a statement. rice field. The study evaluated 449 ALS patients from whom plasma samples were obtained at random. EMPOWER clinical trial of dexpramipexole. Participants had symptom onset within 24 months from baseline and had an upright lung capacity at screening of at least 65% predicted for age. The mean baseline age of participants was 57.5 years and 65.3% were male. Post-hoc analyzes included plasma fatty acid levels as a joint-ranked test (ALSFRS-R) score and survival up to 12 months. Participants who died during follow-up were ranked based on time to death (shorter time to death ranked worse). Survivors were ranked according to change in ALSFRS-R score (the greater the decline, the worse the ranking). Overall, 28.1% of participants died during the study period. Among participants in the top quartile of plasma ALA (18.9%), compared with quartile 1 (32.7%), quartile 2 (27.4%), and quartile 3 (33.0%), The number of participants who died during the study was low. Plasma levels of the omega-3 fatty acid EPA are higher when comparing upper and lower quartiles (P.= 0.008 (trend)) and omega-6 fatty acid LA (P.=0.048 (trend)) was also associated with a lower risk of death during follow-up. The joint rank test least squares mean score for participants in ALA quartile 4 was 24.3 points higher than in quartile 1 (95% CI -5.0 to 53.5), but the difference was not significant. Findings were adjusted for age and sex. Estimates were similar after further adjustment for BMI, race and ethnicity, duration of symptoms, site of onset, riluzole use, family history of ALS, predicted standing vital capacity, and study treatment group. The researchers noted that plasma fatty acid concentrations do not always reflect dietary intake. They also acknowledged that the EMPOWER trial participants may not be representative of the broader ALS population. “We are currently reaching out to clinical investigators to promote randomized trials to determine if ALA may be beneficial for ALS patients,” said co-author TH Chang Public, Harvard University. said Alberto Asherio, M.D., of the School of Hygiene. “As ALA is not a patentable drug, it will be difficult to get funding, but we want to make it happen.” Judy George MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news covering brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headaches, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain I am writing about. follow Disclosure The ALS Foundation supported this research through a grant to Asherio. Bjornevik and Asherio reported no disclosures. Other co-authors include Roche, Biogen, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, UCB, Biohaven, Clene, Seelos, Prilenia, Orion, Cytokinetics, Medscape, Denali, Eli Lilly, Prevail, The Parkinson Study Group, AveXis, Sunovion, Takeda and reported the relationship of , Anelixis, Aclipse, Disarm, ALS Pharma, RRD International, Immunity Pharma, Helixmith, Wave, Transposon, QurAlis, Faze, Regeneron, AB Sciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Locust Walk, NeuroSense, and Praxis. Primary information neurology Source reference: Bjornevik K, et al. “Association of polyunsaturated fatty acids and clinical progression in patients with ALS: A post hoc analysis of the EMPOWER trial.” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207485. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are provided by Disqus.

