The number of people with diabetes in the world will exceed 1 billion by 2050

The number of people with diabetes worldwide is expected to more than double to 1.3 billion by 2050, a trend accelerated by rising inequalities between and within countries, new study finds bottom.

About 1 in 10 people worldwide are expected to have diabetes by 2050, according to a study published Thursday in The Lancet magazine as part of a broader research study, with diabetes prevalence rising to 60%. % will increase sharply. series On global inequalities in diabetes.

“Diabetes will be the defining disease of the century,” the Lancet editors write in an editorial in the series. “How the medical community handles diabetes in the next 20 years will shape the health of our population and life expectancy over the next 80 years. We have underestimated the true scale and threat it poses.”

Rising prevalence will be driven by type 2 diabetes, which will account for 96% of diabetes cases worldwide in 2021, and the majority of type 2 diabetes cases will be caused by obesity, a major risk factor for the disease You can The authors attribute about half of the increase in diabetes over the next 30 years to demographic changes such as an aging population, while the other half is due to soaring rates of obesity.

Diabetes has traditionally been thought of as a disease that occurs in high-income countries. with obesityis increasingly affecting low- and middle-income countries as well. While these regions are rapidly shifting to an industrialized lifestyle consisting of diets consisting of processed foods and reduced physical activity, they are also experiencing limited healthcare spending and inadequate treatment, the authors say. said.

Despite the advent of new drugs that are highly effective against obesity and diabetes, Appeared Addressing diabetes worldwide, including the class of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, will require not only medical intervention but also far-reaching changes to the environment in which people live, the Lancet editors say. writing.

“The excitement and utility of GLP-1 agonists and new drug combinations to help control blood sugar and lose weight is understandable,” the researchers said. However, “the solution to an unhealthy and unfair society is not just a drug, it offers an opportunity to reassess and rethink our lives, to confront racism and injustice, and to provide a sick leading society.” It is to prevent harmful factors.”

“Addressing systemic racism should be at the core of prevention strategies and health promotion, and there is always too little investment in this area,” they added.

Previous studies found that more than three-quarters of people with diabetes predicted to live in By 2045, low- and middle-income countries will: less than 10% Percentage of people with diabetes in these countries who receive comprehensive diabetes care. This new study delves even deeper into specific regions around the world.

Diabetes rates are expected to exceed 10% by 2050 in all countries and territories in three regions: North Africa and the Middle East, Latin America and Oceania, the study found. And 10 out of 21 countries in North Africa and the Middle East and 13 out of 18 countries in Oceania will have diabetes prevalence above 20%.

Overall, no country in the world is expected to reduce diabetes rates, the authors said.

“For this disease, which has a lot of financial investment, certain countries spend a lot of money, and there are definitely industries that spend a lot of effort and energy, but it seems that something is wrong. I think so,” said Lian Ong, lead author of the book. He is the principal investigator of the study and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. “The way we have tried to deal with this situation will probably need to be rethought and reframed.”

The Lancet series focused not only on inequality across countries, but also within them. For example, in Australia, indigenous peoples had more than four times higher rates of diabetes-related death and hospitalization than non-indigenous Australians, the authors note. The authors trace these differences in results to long-standing problems facing indigenous peoples, such as food insecurity and inadequate housing.

The authors note that in the United States, Native Americans and blacks experience a greater burden of diabetes, a disparity that is the result of historical events such as displacement of indigenous communities and redlining that discriminated against blacks. and

“Structural inequalities lie right at the heart of the global diabetes crisis that we are living in now and for generations to come,” said Albert Einstein, lead author of the Lancet series and associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine Albert Einstein. said Shivani Agarwal of If people don’t pay attention now, “it will be very difficult for ourselves, and for our children, and for their children.”

