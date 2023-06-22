CDC urges international travelers to vaccinate against measles





June 22, 2023 – CDC urges people to ensure they get the measles vaccine before summer travel. The CDC said international travelers are particularly at risk, noting that 88% of all cases in the United States so far this year have been linked to international travel. “Based on current estimates, twice as many Americans plan to travel abroad in 2023 as in 2022,” the magazine said. Recommendation Published on Wednesday. “In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred in many countries and popular travel destinations such as London, England.” Measles is so contagious that 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who have been in contact with a measles case will get the virus, and it will remain in the air and in the air for 2 hours after the infected person leaves the area. Viruses may remain on the surface. One dose of the vaccine is 93% protective and two doses are 97% protective. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and rash, but in severe cases, it can cause pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even death. 4 months outbreak Ohio’s measles epidemic ended in February after 85 children were infected, 80 of whom had not been vaccinated. Others were partially vaccinated or had undocumented vaccinations. Of these, 36 were hospitalized, 61 of whom were under the age of two. The timing and number of measles vaccinations recommended for international travelers may differ compared to guidelines for those traveling domestically only. The CDC said international travelers should talk to their doctors about vaccinations several weeks in advance. Infants and young children traveling abroad should be vaccinated earlier and more closely than the normal childhood vaccination schedule, according to the CDC. “After traveling abroad, travelers should be alert for signs and symptoms of measles for three weeks after returning to the United States,” the CDC advises. “If you or your child develops symptoms such as a rash or high fever, call your doctor. Tell them you have traveled abroad and whether you or your child have had the MMR vaccine.” The number of measles cases last year was 121. Reported to CDC. So far this year, there have been 16 victims. In California, two people from the same household tested positive this week. NBC News report. “These cases are a reminder of the critical role of vaccination in protecting our communities,” Fresno County, California, health officer Dr. Reis Bora told news outlets. “Parents are encouraged to work with their pediatrician or contact their health department to get the latest information about immunizations for their children.”

