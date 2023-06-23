What are the barriers to cancer treatment for black Americans?

“Blacks have lower survival rates than whites at the stage of diagnosis for nearly all types of cancer, largely because black men and women do not have access to quality health care,” he said. Rebecca Siegel, MPHSenior Scientific Director of Surveillance Research at ACS and lead author of the recent report.

Indeed, ACS found that racial disparities in cancer mortality and survival are largely due to poor access to quality care in the cancer continuum, from prevention to screening to treatment. It was judged.

The report also notes that systemic inequalities, such as longstanding wealth inequalities, contribute to differences in exposure to risk factors and access to early detection and treatment.

Here’s a breakdown of the key barriers identified by the report to equitable cancer care for black people in the United States.

Lack of health insurance

Socioeconomic status has been identified as a major factor in disparities in cancer care, with inadequate health insurance being the socioeconomic factor most influencing cancer care, according to ACS. is.

More than 14 percent of black Americans do not have health insurance, compared with 10 percent of white Americans and 7 percent of Asian Americans, according to the American Association for Cancer Research’s (AACR) 2022 Cancer Progress Report. is not a member.

“African Americans continue to bear a disproportionate burden of cancer mortality, largely because of health insurance and other socioeconomic barriers that limit access to cancer prevention and care. lack of,” he said.?Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of ACS.

inadequate screening

This is followed by a lack of health insurance and often leads to a lack of health insurance. cancer screening. The best way to survive cancer is to prevent it or detect it early by screening for: colonoscopy and Mammogram.

However, studies show that people without health insurance are less likely to have up-to-date cancer screening, and as a result are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at an advanced stage that is difficult to treat.

In 2018, only 30% of women without health insurance received a breast cancer screening recommendation, compared with 68% of women with insurance, the report found. . According to ACS, black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than any other race or ethnicity.

in the case of colorectal cancer For black men and women, the leading cancer killers in the black community, adequate screening can reduce their risk of death by more than 50 percent, while black men and women are less screened than whites, study finds is indicated by

Racism

In addition to the lack of quality care, when actually presenting to health care, black American patients are more likely than white patients to report worse patient-provider interactions. According to ACS, one study found that about one-third of African-American women reported experiencing racial discrimination during visits to health care providers.

African Americans are also under-represented in clinical trials. The researchers found that although physicians were less likely to discuss clinical research with minority patients, black adults participated in similar proportions as white adults when providers mentioned the opportunity.

“Racial and ethnic minorities and other underserved populations are underrepresented in clinical studies evaluating the effectiveness of anticancer treatments and are significantly underrepresented in cancer mortality and morbidity. potentially contributing to the increased rates,” the AACR report said.

living and environment

of The conditions under which people are born, grow, live, work and age is strongly and consistently associated with life expectancy and disease. These factors are “Social Determinants of Health”” correlates with the environment cancer risk factors This includes not only behavioral risk factors such as smoking and smoking, but also things like air pollution. obesity, It is a known risk factor for 13 types of cancer, including breast and colorectal cancer, which are at the top of the list of cancer deaths in black women and men.

Decades of structural, social and institutional injustice have left disadvantaged people with high exposure to carcinogens, such as environmental pollution, and lack of grocery stores and markets that offer fresh, healthy food. It is placed in a deficient area. Systemic inequalities also contribute to behaviors that increase cancer risk, such as smoking and smoking. alcohol consumption, According to the AACR report.

Barriers can be overcome, risks modified

Barriers to cancer care in the United States have existed for many years and are systemic, but not insurmountable. “These factors still persist and can be resolved, even if they are the result of systemic racism,” he said. Wayne R. Lawrence, MPH, DrPHResearch Fellow, Division of Metabolic Epidemiology, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, NCI.

In fact, to some extent, this is already starting to happen. The AACR report found that while cancer rates among black Americans remain disproportionately high, the difference in overall cancer deaths between black and white Americans increased from 26 percent in 2000 to 2019. shrunk to 13 percent.

reduction of lung cancer Mortality is the main reason this gap narrows. Smoking-related lung cancer mortality rates are declining in all racial and ethnic groups, but are declining faster among black Americans. Experts evaluate effective smoking cessation campaigns over the last 50 years.

If lung cancer, one of the leading causes of death for all Americans, could be targeted for intervention, so could other cancers as well.