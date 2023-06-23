Health
COVID-19: A Guide for Parents of At-Risk Children Ages 6 to 11
Children at high risk of COVID-19
Children at serious risk of complications from COVID-19 include:
- people with severe neuropathy
- poorly functioning immune system (immunosuppression)
- Persons with severe multiple or severe learning disabilities (including Down syndrome) and registered on the Learning Disability Register
- People with long-term serious conditions that affect their health
Eligible children and young people between the ages of 6 months and 11 years should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Your GP or specialist will know if you need vaccinations.
What is COVID-19 or Coronavirus
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Most children who are infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms. People with mild symptoms like a bad cold.
A few children and adolescents become critically ill and have to go to hospital.
About vaccines
Infants and children will be provided with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Younger children are offered an infant dose (one-tenth of the adult dose), while children 5 years and older are offered one-third of the adult dose.
The first course should be two doses at least 8 weeks apart. Children with very severely weakened immune systems may need a booster (third dose) 8 weeks after the second dose. Your child may also need boosters during seasonal promotions. Your child can also make up for missed doses during these promotions.
Know if your child should get the vaccine
Your primary care physician (GP) or specialist should advise you on your child’s COVID-19 vaccination. Some parents may receive a letter or phone call inviting them to check to see if their child is eligible for vaccination.
protection from vaccines
Vaccines won’t completely stop everyone from getting COVID-19, but if they do, they should be able to stop them from becoming seriously ill.
side effects
common side effects
Like all medicines, vaccines can cause side effects. These include:
- The arm that received the injection feels heavy or sore
- have pain or feel like you have the flu
- fatigue
- head hurts
Most of these are mild and short-lived and do not affect everyone. These common side effects he should only last a day or two.
If you feel feverish (very hot or very cold, etc.) you should do the following:
- holiday
- Take paracetamol (make sure the dose and type of paracetamol are correct for your age. For more information, see Paracetamol NHS.UK)
You should feel better within a week.
Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause these common side effects after the second dose than the first dose.
Rare but Serious Side Effects
Worldwide, rare cases of heart inflammation have been reported following adult COVID-19 vaccination. This appears to be very rare after administration in children.
These cases were seen within days after vaccination. Most people feel better after a few days of simple treatment.
Your child should see a doctor immediately if they experience any of the following symptoms:
• chest pain
• Difficulty breathing
• Feelings of a fast, pounding, pounding heart
If you are concerned about your child, please call 111 or visit the 111 website. Be sure to tell them about the vaccine or show your child’s record card.
If you believe you have had a serious vaccine-related side effect, you can report it in the following ways: coronavirus yellow card system.
Reservation method
If you have received an invitation, you will receive instructions on how to book your child. Vaccines may be provided through a local general practitioner, another vaccination facility, or a clinic specialist. Let us know where and when to get your child’s vaccinations.
what next
After your child has finished their first injection, they should receive a record card. Please keep this card and bring it with you when you take your child to your next appointment.
This should be at least 8 weeks later.
The first dose provides sufficient protection against serious illness, but additional doses provide longer-term protection. Your child may be eligible to catch up or receive a booster during our next campaign.
Keep the card safe and be sure to take your child with you to get the second injection.
How long does it take for a vaccine to take effect
It may take several weeks for the vaccine to protect your child.
If your child is not feeling well at your next visit
Do not attend a vaccination appointment if your child is self-isolating, awaiting a COVID-19 test, or if you are unsure of your child’s health status.
If your child tests positive for COVID-19, they should wait until they feel better before getting vaccinated.
Post-vaccination
You and your child can reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19 by:
- Follow current advice on wearing face masks
- Hold meetings with fresh air if outdoors or indoors
- Wash yourself and your child’s hands carefully and often
- Followed by Current COVID-19 Guidance
Signs of COVID-19
The most important symptom of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the recent onset of any of the following:
- new and persistent cough
- high temperature
- loss of smell or taste
If you have any of the above symptoms, please arrange to stay home and be tested.
More information about symptoms Available on NHS.UK.
If you can’t use the NHS website, call 111 toll-free.
Respiratory and hand hygiene
Adopt good respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene practices.
Bacteria spread easily. Always carry a tissue and use it to catch coughs and sneezes.
Throw it away – Bacteria can live on tissue for hours. Dispose of the tissue as soon as possible.
Don’t – Your hands can transfer germs to any surface they touch. Clean your hands as soon as possible.
Further information
of yellow card system is a website where you can report side effects from vaccines. You can also call 0800 731 6789 or download the Yellow Card app to report it.
You can also read the product information leaflet for more information about the vaccine, including possible side effects, on the Yellow Card website.
Order or download a print version
A paper version of this leaflet will soon be available to order free of charge at: health publications.a PDF version is available for download.
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-at-risk-children-aged-6-months-to-11-years/covid-19-a-guide-for-parents-of-children-6-months-to-11-years-of-age-at-high-risk
