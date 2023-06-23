This study aimed to explore the optimal management of stage I/II BACC, and the most important finding was that BCS can achieve comparable OS and superior DSS to other surgical procedures. . Pathologic examination of regional lymph nodes and adjuvant treatment did not provide additional survival benefits. This study revealed that BCS alone may be sufficient for him to treat stage I/II BACC without compromising prognosis.

Breast cancer treatment has advanced significantly in recent years, making BCS an attractive alternative treatment option for early-stage breast cancer.17. Saifi et al.18 Using the SEER database to compare OS and DSS between BCS and mastectomy cohorts in stage I/II triple-negative breast cancer, the 5-year OS and DSS rates for BCS patients were 89% and 93%, respectively Both were found to be significantly higher. than the mastectomy group. Chu et al.19 Also, 10-year OS and DSS were better in patients undergoing BCS (OS: 80.0%, DSS: 92.7%) than in those undergoing mastectomy (OS: 69.3%, DSS: 88.8%). reported that there was Even after adjusting for cofactors, mastectomy was associated with a 29.8% increased risk of cancer-specific mortality and a 28.6% increased risk of overall mortality. Van Maren et al.20 In T1-2N2 breast cancer, 10-year OS, DSS, and distant metastasis-free survival were similar between the BCS and mastectomy groups, and after stratification, improved OS and DSS were observed in patients with T2N2 disease Did.Similar findings have been reported in other studiestwenty one,twenty two. These reports suggest that BCS did not worsen the oncologic prognosis, at least for early-stage breast cancer. However, most BACC cases were triple-negative but had different biological behavior than classic breast cancer, which raised the question whether the same conclusions could be applied to BACC. Although the two groups had similar OS, the current study may be the first to report that BCS had better DSS, demonstrating the superiority of BCS in the treatment of BACC. suggesting.

Lymph node metastasis is an adverse pathologic feature and predicts poor prognosis in most cancers.twenty three,twenty four,twenty five. Current research supports this point of view. Lymph node metastasis is associated with an almost four-fold increased risk of overall mortality and a 6.5-fold increased risk of death from cancer. Therefore, timely detection of occult metastasis is critical to achieve better local control. BACC is associated with low lymph node metastasis. Treitl et al reported that no positive lymph nodes were found in 6 cases.6. Furthermore, in a multicenter study of 31 patients who underwent axillary lymph node dissection, only 2 of her patients had pathological metastases.26this is also supported by our findings. Pathologic examination of regional lymph nodes did not provide a survival advantage compared with observation. Although no similar literature was available for comparison, she speculated that this finding was contributed by two factors. One is the low probability of lymph node metastasis and the other is that the main cause of death is distant metastasis rather than local metastasis.27.

It was suggested that ‘age’ should be added to future versions of the AJCC Breast Cancer Staging Manual, as age plays an important role in prognosis.28. Previous studies have proposed that early-onset breast cancer tends to exhibit deleterious features of high-grade, triple-negative, multifocal and high proliferative index, which lead to poor survival in younger patients.29.Younger patients also tended to have more metastatic sites30.However, Berliner et al.’s study found conflicting results.31. The authors enrolled 174 consecutive patients with breast cancer involving the central nervous system and divided them into two groups with a cutoff age of 45 years. The investigators reported that the younger group was characterized by longer OS overall and longer DSS in the triple-negative breast cancer subgroup. All findings indicate that the role of age remains to be further elucidated. In the current study, patients aged 45–59 years had the best OS and her DSS among her four different age subgroups. This finding may be explained by the fact that patients aged 45–59 years are in better health than older patients and are better tolerated to aggressive treatment. In addition, patients aged 45–59 years were typically in the prime of their careers, so economic advantages provided better medical resources.

The significance of pathologic grade survival has been extensively analyzed. BACC is triple-negative and triple-negative breast cancer usually has a poor prognosis and requires systemic chemotherapy. However, BACC is heterogeneous, with transcriptional, marked genetic, clinical, and histological differences ranging from low to high grade.32histologic grades III–IV are associated with increased risk of death and indicators of adjuvant therapy, but there remains concern whether adjuvant therapy can optimize prognosis in high-risk patients.7,8. However, the prognosis of patients with high-grade cancer is clinically satisfactory, which may be explained by the phenomenon seen in salivary gland adenoid cystic carcinoma. Distant metastases were the most common type of treatment failure but still maintained relatively slow growth rates.27.

It should be recognized that the current study has some limitations. SEER databases are prone to selection bias. We cannot determine why patients had lymph node sampling, mastectomy, BCS, or adjuvant therapy. Furthermore, data on lymphatic invasion, stump status, and intention to treat were not available, which may have influenced survival outcomes.

In conclusion, BCS may provide satisfactory 10-year OS and DSS for patients with stage I/II BACC. Pathologic examination of regional lymph nodes and adjuvant treatment did not yield a clear survival benefit. Age, disease grade, and lymph node metastasis were the most important prognostic factors.