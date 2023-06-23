Small decline in kidney function linked to poor health: study

A new Canadian study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that even a small decline in kidney function can worsen the health of young people.

researcher Institute for Clinical Evaluation Science examines health records of 8 million people in Ontario The study focused on adults aged 18 to 65 who had had at least one renal function test and had no history of renal disease.

Among the participants, 18% between the ages of 18 and 39 had kidney function “slightly below normal” but not enough to trigger the threshold for chronic kidney disease.

Dr. Manish Soud, a senior investigator on the study, said this group of patients is in a “gray zone.”

“We found that even a modest reduction in the gray zone (more than 25 percent) in adolescents aged 18 to 39 was associated with so-called adverse clinical events, namely accelerated risk of heart disease, renal failure and even death. ,” Dr. Sued told CTVNews.ca in an interview Wednesday.

WHO IS AT RISK?

The kidneys balance the electrolyte composition in the body and also control blood pressure and secretions. Vitamin D and erythropoietin (types of hormones.)

People experience reduced kidney function throughout their lives. While this is normal, the study shows that many young Canadians experience early kidney failure that goes undetected and unmonitored. .

Studies show that Young Canadians with 20-30% loss of kidney function There is a 1.4-fold increase in mortality, a 1.3-fold increase in cardiac events, and a 6-fold increase in renal failure risk.

However, the absolute risk of these events remained low, less than 2 in 1,000, according to the press release.

Sued worries that the threshold for chronic kidney disease is as high as 60 percent of all people’s functioning, so it may be too high to take precautions.

“What they should do is monitor these people and repeat the tests,” he said. “If symptoms persist, you should be tested and may need to be sent to a specialist.”

almost 1 in 10 Canadians have some form of kidney diseaseThe Canadian Kidney Foundation says symptoms don’t appear until they are very sick.

A registered charity says a person can lose more 50% decrease in kidney function before symptoms appear.

“Does one age fit all the definitions, 60% overall, it’s a question (work),” Sued said. “If we’re going to focus on prevention, we want to keep people from developing kidney disease at age 65 or 70. Perhaps that’s an important first signal and step.”

There are many factors that put people at risk of developing chronic kidney disease, Sued said, but the most common factors are high blood pressure and diabetes. This can be mitigated by leading a healthy lifestyle and quitting smoking.

He said that if a kidney loses any function, there is no way to restore it.

“More research is needed to figure out what the exact cause is and who are the most at-risk groups among these slightly lower-risk young people,” Sued said.

How to check kidney function

According to Soud, blood tests for kidney function are routinely available and common in Canada, but there are barriers to getting tested.

“It’s debatable whether we should test everyone,” he said.

Previous studies involving Dr. Sood have examined whether giving everyone a kidney test is cost-effective. The study concluded that physicians recommend testing only for those at high risk because universal testing is not cost-effective.

“But some newly released data from the US are now calling that into question,” he said. “So more people may get tested in the next few years.”

A Canadian study also showed that less than half of people were tested again after one test.

“It should be repeated in a kind of perfect situation,” Sued said. “They should have a urine test because they don’t have any urinary abnormalities that would indicate that these people are at an altered increased risk.”

Less than 5% of those who had a kidney test also had a urine test, according to the study.

renal function calculator

No access to testing, Sued said Patients can use online calculators He cooperated in its development.

To Answer simple lifestyle questions and this quiz will tell you if you’re at risk of developing chronic kidney disease.That said, Sued says the new findings may need to be revised.

“Risk calculations predict less than 60, or early chronic kidney disease,” he said. “Here we have to think, ‘So, should we recalibrate this calculator so that for young people he is 25% less?’

While the study points to risks for young people, Sued hopes more research will help raise awareness of kidney function among all Canadians.

“That’s why this kind of early detection idea is so important because there are things that delay the process once it’s started,” he said.