Viral infection detection system supports drug development





Outside the United States, a newly developed, rapid, clean and automated viral plaque detection system enabled by holography and deep learning is cost-effective to observe the formation of viral plaques caused by viral infection on the cell layer.

viral infection It has challenged humanity for centuries. Despite progressive scientific advances, the fight against viruses continues, as exemplified by recent antivirus measures. COVID-19 Pandemic. In the fight against these viral infections, various techniques have been established to detect and quantify the virus, contributing significantly to the development of important vaccines and antiviral drugs. Among these techniques, the viral plaque assay is the unique ability to assess viral infectivity in a cost-effective manner by observing the formation of viral plaques caused by viral infection on the cell layer. It stands out as a standard. In a new paper published in natural biomedical engineeringA team of scientists led by Professor Aidogan Ozkan of UCLA’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Associate Director of the California Institute of Nanosystems has developed a rapid, clean, automated virus and plaque detection system enabled by holography. bottom. deep learning. The system incorporates a cost-effective, high-throughput holographic imaging device that continuously monitors unstained virus-infected cells during the culture process. During each imaging cycle, these time-lapse holograms captured by the device are periodically analyzed by AI-powered algorithms to automatically detect and count viral plaques emerging from viral replication. Nevertheless, traditional viral plaque assays require an incubation period of 2–14 days, followed by sample staining with chemicals and human visual inspection to count the number of viral plaques. This procedure is time consuming and susceptible to staining artifacts and counting errors by human technicians. Therefore, an accurate, automated, rapid and cost-effective viral plaque quantification technique is urgently needed. The proof of concept and effectiveness of the new system was demonstrated using three systems. different types of viruses: vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), encephalomyocarditis virus (EMCV). Utilizing this system, UCLA researchers achieved his over 90 percent detection of VSV viral plaques within 20 hours of incubation without any chemical staining. This demonstrated a time savings of over 24 hours compared to the conventional plaque His assay, which requires 48 hours of culture. sample incubation. For HSV-1 and EMCV, this system effectively reduced the detection time of viral plaques by approximately 48 and 20 hours, respectively, compared to the detection time required for conventional stain-based viral plaque assays. In addition to being a significant time-saver, this stain-free, cost-effective system contrasts with conventional viral plaque assays, which cannot individually detect and count individual plaques within clusters due to spatial reasons. In contrast, individual viral plaques within clusters can be successfully identified. Their signatures overlap.

