San Antonio mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus





saint antonio – tested positive in a San Antonio mosquito pool west nile virusaccording to the San Antonio City Metropolitan Health District. from lab results metro health On June 22, we confirmed that a mosquito pool near Ray Ellison Boulevard and Loop 410 on the southwest side tested positive for the virus. Infected samples were collected on 7 June. Metro Health website indicates Officials said in a press release that Metro Health’s vector control program will provide pest control treatment and misting services in the surrounding area next week. Increased rainfall can increase mosquito egg hatching. Metro Health suggests the following safety measures to reduce mosquito populations: Remove stagnant water – These actions help reduce mosquito populations in areas where people live. After a heavy rain, containers with water should be emptied and scraped, turned over, covered, or thrown away.

Improvement of sanitary environment – Mosquito larvae are more likely to survive if the water is contaminated with organic matter (animal waste, grass, leaves, etc.). The pollutants become food for the larvae.

protect yourself – It is very important to use repellents containing DEET or picaridin on uncovered skin. Safety precautions when using repellents include: Spray clothing with insect repellent (mosquitoes can bite thin clothing) Do not use insect repellents on young children Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to cover exposed skin at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Use air conditioning or install screens on all doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home

according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWest Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is spread to people primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It is most commonly spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. According to the CDC website, up to 80% of most people show no signs of infection and do not develop symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people who get febrile illness from West Nile virus make a full recovery, but fatigue and weakness can last weeks or months, according to the CDC. “About 1 in 150 infected people suffer from serious conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord),” CDC officials said. ,” he said. People over the age of 60 are at increased risk of serious illness. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and people who have had organ transplants are also at increased risk. There is no vaccine or drug to prevent or treat West Nile virus. Future West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools will be updated in Metro Health. website.

