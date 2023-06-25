Interventions Combining Education and Emotional Focus Are Best for Alleviating Diabetes Distress







Issuer: Hessler Jones DM. 213-OR. Presentation Location: Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. June 23-26, 2023. San Diego (hybrid conferencing).

Hessler-Jones reports that he is a consultant for Eli Lilly.



Interventions that combined education and emotional focus resulted in the greatest reduction in distress scores. SAN DIEGO — Adults with type 1 diabetes may have less diabetes symptoms diabetic pain Across multiple types of interventions, the greatest distress relief was observed in programs that combined education and emotional focus on diabetes. In the results of the EMBARK trial, presented at the American Diabetes Association scientific session, the researchers compared data from adults with type 1 diabetes who had increased diabetes distress and participated in one of three different diabetes distress interventions. was analyzed. Participants in all three interventions reduced their levels of diabetic distress, but interventions that integrated educational and emotional approaches provided the greatest distress relief.

“diabetic pain This is…very common among adults with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. ” Dr. Daniel Hessler-Jones, Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco said in a presentation: “It is different from depression, which is related to blood sugar and disease management such as HbA1c, forgetting to take medications, missed appointments, and self-management behaviors. , our evidence shows that it doesn’t just go away on its own, but the good news is that it’s also something that actually responds to different interventions. ” The EMBARK study was a randomized controlled trial comparing three diabetic distress interventions. Streamline is a diabetes educator-led program focused on education and management. TunedIn was a psychologist-led program that focused solely on the emotional aspects of diabetes. Another is his FixIt, which integrates elements of the Streamline and TunedIn programs. All sessions were held virtually in groups of 8-12 adults and ran over 3-4 months. Sessions include an initial workshop, a 1:1 conference call, and a follow-up group meeting. The researchers had type 1 diabetes Adult Diabetes Stress Scale (T1-DDS) score ≥2 and HbA1c ≥7.5% (mean age, 46 years, 79% female, 89% non-Hispanic white). Participants were randomly assigned to 1 of 3 interventions, 101 of which he attended Streamline and FixIt, and 98 of which he attended TunedIn. Outcomes will include her T1-DDS total score for each intervention group, scores on his 7 causes of diabetic distress, and change in diabetic distress from baseline to post-intervention. There was a reduction in diabetes distress across all three interventions, with Streamline participants reporting a 0.48 point reduction in score, TunedIn participants a 0.59 point reduction, and FixIt participants a 0.88 point reduction. The reduction in diabetes distress in FixIt participants was greater than that observed with Streamline (P. = .005). “The standard deviation of scores on this scale is 0.7″ [points]”So in terms of these reductions, it’s really a moderate to large effect.” Of the cohort, 25% of Streamline participants, 36.8% of TunedIn participants, and 41.8% of FixIt participants no longer had a diabetes distress score increase of 2 or more at follow-up. The researchers also analyzed minimal clinically significant difference, defined as an improvement of at least 0.19 points in diabetes distress score. The percentage of participants who achieved at least a 0.19 point reduction in Diabetes Distress Score was 64.5% for Streamline, 73.7% for TunedIn, and 82.3% for FixIt. When seven sources of distress were analyzed, the greatest relief in distress was reported for helplessness, followed by control, hypoglycemia, and distressed eating. FixIt participants had significantly fewer sources of helplessness, hypoglycemia, and physician distress than Streamline participants. “There are several programs that can effectively reduce diabetes distress in adults with type 1 diabetes,” said Hessler-Jones. “We feel that these findings suggest that interventions that integrate education while focusing on the emotional aspects of diabetes provide the greatest relief of distress.” Hessler-Jones said the researchers would dig deeper into the EMBARK data to analyze changes in HbA1c, whether a particular intervention would be better for a particular adult, and whether the program’s effects would last longer. He said he planned to look at changes in diabetes distress 12 months after the intervention to determine. semester.

