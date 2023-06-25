An anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits and vegetables keeps you healthy





Photo via Pixabay Inflammation has been shown to indicate the body’s response to some external factor, such as pollution, diet, or injury. However, while inflammation is often an unwelcome condition, it signals that our immune system is functioning normally. In fact, inflammation is part of the body’s natural defense system. When it’s working properly, it’s geared to trigger activation of immune cells and attack unwanted bacteria, such as bacterial and viral infections. An inflammatory response also occurs when tissue is damaged by trauma, toxins, heat, or other causes. Damaged cells release chemicals that cause fluid to leak from blood vessels into tissues, causing inflammation. This helps prevent damaging material from coming into further contact with body tissue. When Inflammation Leads to Disease Although designed to help during infections and injuries, excessive inflammation can actually cause problems in various organs. For example, excessive inflammation in joints can cause arthritis, and excessive inflammation in the colon can cause colitis. If the immune response is extremely abnormal, immune cells may mistakenly attack the body. When the immune system goes wrong, the body can no longer tell the difference between its own cells and foreign cells. The term “autoimmune” is used because it mistakenly attacks itself and can cause disease. Common autoimmune diseases include type 1 diabetes, lupus, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Most autoimmune diseases can result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. And many have no cure and require lifelong treatment and lifestyle changes. Effect of Diet on Inflammation However, there are natural anti-inflammatory agents that we can take. These include foods that help reduce the odds of getting “bad” inflammation, especially for people who already have conditions that cause inflammation. Medications and other treatments are important, but many experts recommend an anti-inflammatory diet. If you have conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis, eating an anti-inflammatory diet may reduce the number of flare-ups and the severity of symptoms. Additionally, anti-inflammatory diets are widely considered healthy in general, even if they don’t help with certain symptoms. Eating anti-inflammatory foods can also help reduce your chances of developing other chronic diseases, such as heart disease. what to eat and what not to eat A basic premise of a healthy diet is to include plenty of fruits and vegetables (the more color the better) along with lean protein and whole grains. Taking it a step further, an anti-inflammatory diet includes avoiding certain foods that promote inflammation, such as gluten, dairy, processed foods, refined sugars, and the fatty parts of red meat. The Arthritis Foundation recommends following a diet plan that reflects the Mediterranean diet, high in whole foods and low in processed foods and saturated fats, to reduce inflammation. The Mediterranean diet includes the following staples: Fish — at least 3-4 ounces twice a week

Nuts and Seeds — 1.5 ounces (about a handful) daily

Fruits and Vegetables — 9+ Servings Daily

Olive oil — 2-3 tablespoons daily

Beans — at least 1 cup twice a week

Whole Grains — 6 oz Daily However, for some people with inflammatory diseases, foods such as certain nuts, whole grains containing gluten, and nightshade vegetables (potatoes, eggplants, peppers, etc.), which are considered healthy, may not be available. There are some foods that can exacerbate inflammation. and tomatoes. Eliminate these from your diet to see if inflammation reduces, then add them back slowly to see how your body responds. Talk to your doctor or nutritionist about your concerns about inflammation and how dietary changes can help. In addition, several studies have shown that maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress on a regular basis, and meditating can reduce attacks on the body’s immune system, thus reducing inflammation and Consider what other lifestyle changes you can make to feel better overall. Dr. Mona Mofid is a board-certified dermatologist affiliated with: Sharp Grossmont Hospital Sharp Community Medical Group

