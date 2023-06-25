Psychiatrist Kelly Pearce explains the importance of good sleep hygiene





Sleep hygiene is a term used to describe the habits and practices that help you get quality sleep because you are awake and pay attention during the day. Just as good dental hygiene is important for the health of your teeth, gums and general body, good sleep hygiene helps keep your body healthy and develops your immune system to fight disease.

Quality sleep also plays an important role in mental health.

Q. What is the relationship between sleep and mental health? A. Experts agree that sleep and mental health are closely linked. The exact relationship between the two is complicated, but many people diagnosed with mental disorders have sleep-related symptoms. Anxiety, depression, and other diagnoses can affect your ability to fall asleep or cause a tendency to sleep too much. The reverse is also true. Sleep habits can worsen mental health. Addressing both, rather than focusing on one or the other, is the most effective route to optimal treatment. Q. What are some factors that can affect sleep hygiene? A. Chronic poor sleep quality is associated with depression, anxiety, and other conditions. There are many factors that influence good sleep hygiene. Nutrition, environment, and behavior all affect whether you get a consistent amount of sleep. nutrition: Avoiding inflammatory foods, caffeine, excess sugar, and alcohol near bedtime can help ensure better sleep. environment: Reducing light to create a comfortable, quiet space will give you a peaceful environment to fall asleep and stay asleep. Behavior: Avoiding phone use, watching the news, and doing heart-rate-elevating exercise near bedtime can help you sleep better. Q. What does your brain do while you sleep? A. The brain is very active during sleep and performs many important functions such as memory formation and consolidation of old memories, learning and remembering physical tasks, and even decision making. Lack of sleep interrupts these processes. It also affects mental functioning the next day, increasing stress, being more sensitive to typical inconveniences, and being prone to anger. These side effects may be greater in people with a mental health diagnosis. Q. Is there anything I can do to improve my sleep hygiene? A. If you have trouble sleeping and are concerned about the impact on your mental health, it’s important to talk to your doctor or mental health professional. Additional strategies to try include: If possible, maintain a regular bedtime each night.

Exercise early in the day to avoid a rush in your heart rate before bed.

Please set “Good night setting” on your smartphone during sleep time.

Bring in natural light during the day.

Before you go to bed, write down your stressors and review what you need to do in the morning.

Record sleep habits, interruptions and nightmares. Kelly Pearce, M.D., is a psychiatrist at MyMichigan Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/psychiatrist-kerry-pierce-explains-importance-18169174.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos