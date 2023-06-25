Pollen on the rise in many parts of Canada, including Vancouver Island





Summer is coming, and so is pollen. A recent study by the Institute of Aerobiology found that pollen counts are increasing across the country, including on Vancouver Island. Daniel Coates, director of aerobiology, said while the overall trend is upward on the island, it fluctuates up and down like business. “In 1994 there were 7,380 grains, in 2004 there were 29,000 grains. Just this time last year there were 45,000,” says Coates. “So there is an upward trend, but there are years in between when it is up, and there are years when it is down.” He added that there are other factors that could be contributing to the increase, one of which is urban planning. “Many cities like to plant male trees because they don’t have fruit or flowers, and they think it’s more economical to do so,” says Coates. “But pollen will also increase, as is often the case in such situations.” Recent studies show that more people than ever before are more susceptible to seasonal allergies. This includes people with asthma who can impair their quality of life in terms of mood. In addition to health problems, pollen increases will impact the economy, with millions of dollars lost due to people missing work. There is no cure for allergies, but knowing what you’re allergic to, what’s in the air, changing your schedule, and checking the weather network can help minimize the effects of allergies. Coates says it helps keep it to a minimum.

