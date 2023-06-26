Innovative nanofluidic device detects single proteins at high natural concentrations





In the evolving world of precision medicine, the need for methods that can measure biomolecules with the highest precision and specificity is paramount. Recognizing this, Associate Professor Yan Xu and his international research team at the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Metropolitan University, have made significant strides in this direction. They have developed an innovative nanofluidic device that can stochastically capture single proteins and digitally detect them at high natural concentrations. This breakthrough may lay the foundation for the future of personalized disease prevention and treatment. Precision medicine aims to tailor preventive and therapeutic strategies based on an individual’s genetic data, environmental factors, lifestyle and other determinants. This requires accurate measurement of biomolecules such as genes and proteins within single cells. However, until now, no tools have been able to process minute amounts, typically picoliters (10 picoliters), of the contents of a single cell simultaneously.−12 L) – quantification of biomolecules in a highly concentrated cellular environment. The device, named Nanofluidic Aptamer Nanoarray (NANa for short), is a nanochannel-based chip designed for the digital assay of individual molecules in ultra-small samples equivalent to single cells. Using synthetic antibodies known as aptamers, NANa can stochastically capture and digitally detect single molecules of target proteins, even in highly concentrated samples. These aptamers that bind to specific molecules are densely arrayed within the nanochannels of the device. In the future, we would like to explore the possibility of practical demonstration using actual cell samples, digitization of the obtained measurement data, and fusion of image recognition technology using AI and biological big data. Humans are complex organisms made up of a huge number of cells. We hope that his NANa, which digitizes information about the number of biomolecules in individual cells, will act as a bridge between life science and informatics, paving the way for future precision medicine. “

Yang Shu, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Metropolitan University sauce: Osaka Metropolitan University Reference magazines: Jan, J. other. (2023). Nanofluidic aptamer nanoarrays that enable stochastic capture of single proteins at normal concentrations. small. doi.org/10.1002/smll.202301013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230626/Innovative-nanofluidic-device-detects-single-proteins-at-their-naturally-high-concentrations.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos