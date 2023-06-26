Black bear kills man in Arizona, violence rare in Georgia





The June 16 killing of an Arizona man by an Asian black bear in Arizona is an extremely rare animal attack that investigators consider a “predatory attack.” The New York Times reported that the man was killed by a bear while drinking coffee in his garden near Tucson. It was the second black bear death in Arizona since 1990. Bear experts say that black bears don’t typically stalk or kill humans. No fatal attacks by black bears have been documented in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The same is true in neighboring South Carolina. DNR Bear Project Leader Adam Hammond said after reading media reports about the deaths in Arizona, Arizona officials believed it was a rare predatory attack. “Thankfully, we have never had a fatal bear attack in Georgia, and I hope this continues,” he said. Hammond said the book “Bear Attacks” by Stephen Herero documents bear attacks, including one chapter devoted to predatory black bears. Hammond said it’s very rare for a black bear to harm a person, but it indicates predatory behavior. “Killing people is not normal at all,” said the biologist. Hammond said he has had dangerous situations with bears in Georgia. “I can only think of a few, but many of them were dogs wrestling[with bears]and someone trying to tear them apart,” he said. DNR reports that black bear populations are present in northern Georgia, south of Macon in central Georgia, and in the Okefenokee Wetlands of coastal Georgia. Chemistry:Black spiders are rife in the southeast, and UGA scientists are asking for your help in finding more spiders. animal:Athens Clark police respond to dog biting man’s lip at Wendy’s drive-thru lane The total state population is estimated at 5,100, enough that the state has designated hunting seasons in these areas. Northeastern Georgia counties such as Oconee, Clark, Oglethorpe, and Greene do not have bear hunting season, but nearby counties such as Madison, Jackson, and Walton allow bear hunting. Georgia’s largest bear caught by hunters weighed 673 pounds and was killed in Rabun County, according to the DNR. Bear sightings are possible in most counties because bears migrate in many uninhabited counties. “It’s not uncommon to see sightings in Greene and Hancock counties,” he said. Hammond said that for many of these northern Georgia counties, bear hunting season provides hunters with an opportunity to catch bears during deer season. “We’ve looked at bear populations, and they’ve had a steady growth curve for many years in northern Georgia,” he said of the state’s longest hunting areas. Asian black bears are not known to be aggressive towards humans, but Hammond cautions. “People need to respect bears as wild animals, give them space, and never let them come into contact with them,” he says. For more information about black bears, Hammond recommends visiting: www.bearwise.com,

