Health
Kalamazoo County Offers Free HIV Tests on National HIV Test Day
Kalamazoo, Michigan — County health officials are working to reduce stigma around HIV testing and treatment by offering free mobile testing days.
The Kalamazoo County Department of Health and Community Services announced that Tuesday, June 27, will be recognized as National HIV Testing Day.
The county health department will be stationed near 3416 South Westnage Avenue on Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for free testing. Meet at the corner of E. Milham Ave. and Portage Road between 4-6pm.
A free and confidential HIV test is just a prick of the finger and usually provides results within 20 minutes.
National HIV Testing Day is celebrated each year to highlight the importance of testing and prevention efforts.
There is no cure for HIV, but it can be controlled with medical care. Officials said the mobile tests are aimed at reducing stigma against getting treatment for HIV.
“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from HIV is to know your status,” says clinic supervisor Christopher Smith. “Getting tested is an important step towards building healthier communities and ending the epidemic once and for all.”
Free bracelets and condoms will be available after testing while supplies last. Patients can also be tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
In 2020, Kalamazoo County had 409 HIV cases, with 432 reported in 2021. Routine screening and preventive treatment, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), is available at HCS for at-risk populations. Learn more about. https://www.kalcounty.com/hcs/ph/.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) weakens a person’s immune system by destroying vital cells that fight disease and infection.
Free and confidential HIV testing is also available at Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services at 311 E. Alcott St. in Kalamazoo during business hours listed. here.
HCS also offers PrEP, a preventive treatment, for people at high risk of contracting the HIV virus. Interested Kalamazoo County residents can call to make an appointment to learn more about PrEP. The phone number is 269-373-5203.
