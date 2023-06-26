Preeclampsia, other cardiac risks of pregnancy to watch out for

comment on this story comment

consumer report has no financial relationship with the advertisers on this site. Leah Barenk, 34, was a heart health icon. “I’m a group fitness instructor and nutrition coach,” says Barrenk, who lives in Austin. But after she became pregnant with twins, her gynecologist warned her blood pressure at her 30-week checkup. “I normally have low blood pressure, so she had high blood pressure,” she says.

But another doctor told her not to worry. Her measurements were still within normal limits.

Over the next few weeks, Barenk developed indigestion, swelling and shortness of breath. “I felt terrible, but I thought it was normal with twins,” she said. At her 34-week visit, she felt something was wrong. Her blood pressure was very high and her liver was weak. “She had to be hospitalized for an emergency caesarean section, after which she was hospitalized for months,” she says.

Barenc had serious symptoms pre-eclampsia or high blood pressure during pregnancy. Luckily she has recovered, but she still needs to have her heart checked. One study found that she was at least twice as likely to develop heart disease during her lifetime due to her history of pre-eclampsia. A 2017 study published in Circulation.

Bahrencu’s experience highlights the importance of: cardiovascular health during pregnancy Even the healthiest person. US sprint champion Tori Bowie, the 32-year-old died last month from “complications in childbirth,” according to the coroner’s report. The Washington Post reported that “Orange County, Florida coroners have identified two potential contributing factors to her death.” eclampsia …and breathing difficulties can occur when blood pressure gets too high. “

heart stress test

For the heart, pregnancy “is like running on a treadmill for nine months,” says Afshan Hamed, an expert in maternal and child medicine and a clinical professor of cardiology at the University of California, Irvine. “It’s like a cardiac stress test.”

During pregnancy, the body’s blood volume increases by 30-50%. Your heart beats faster to pump more blood through your body. “These changes support fetal growth, but put extra strain on the mother’s heart,” says cardiologist Kathleen Young, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Obstetrics Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. To tell.

And if pregnancy is a marathon, childbirth is the final spurt. Blood pressure and heart rate may increase further during labor and delivery. And the effects of pregnancy on heart health don’t go away immediately after the baby is born. “The heart is still under extra stress because of hormonal fluctuations and extra blood from the uterus coming back into circulation,” Young says.

Pregnancy puts all the pressure on the heart, which can reveal undiagnosed cardiovascular problems, such as vascular dysfunction and congenital heart defects (structural problems in the heart that are present at birth), according to National. Gina Wei, senior professor at the Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute said, Scientific Advisor on Women’s Health.among those who already have high blood pressure again Diabetescan aggravate those conditions and also increase the likelihood of having a cardiac event.

Even without heart problems, nearly 20% of pregnant women will develop complications that can damage the heart and blood vessels, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and premature birth.

While these symptoms may resolve after pregnancy, they can also cause vascular changes that can nearly double your risk of developing heart disease later in life, Wei said. increase. However, according to one study, she is only one in five women aware that pregnancy can threaten heart health. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

And the risks are not just in the future. Up to 4% of all pregnant women have or develop heart disease during pregnancy. Surveys show that number is on the rise. Cardiovascular disease (disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels) is the leading cause of death during pregnancy and the first year after childbirth, accounting for 27% of pregnancy-related deaths. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Risk factors for developing heart disease during pregnancy include high blood pressure, obesity, and age.one Research review published in the journal Medicina in 2019 Women over the age of 35 are more likely to have heart-related problems during pregnancy than younger women. More women are delaying childbearing into their 30s and 40s, which contributes to the rising prevalence of pregnancy-related heart disease, said Dr. Gerber, clinical associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and co-director of the Cardiology and Obstetrics Program. Elizabeth Langen says. University of Michigan.

Racial inequality also plays a role. for example, non-latino black women They are three to four times more likely to die from heart disease during pregnancy than white women.

However, most of these deaths are avoidable with proper precautions, early detection and appropriate treatment. The problem is that heart problems are easily overlooked, misdiagnosed or abused, Langen said. Fatigue, swelling, and chest pain can be normal symptoms of pregnancy, but they can also indicate heart problems.

One of the first steps to take as soon as you think about becoming pregnant is to develop a plan with your doctor to reduce your risk factors for heart disease, such as quitting smoking and achieving your lowest blood pressure. healthy weightsays Wei.

This behavior can protect your heart not only during pregnancy, but for years afterwards.one Study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in 2021 found that primiparous women who had heart disease risk factors before or during pregnancy were more likely to have complications such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes. They made her 7-15% more likely to develop high blood pressure 2-7 years after giving birth.

It’s best to address your heart health before you get pregnant, but even if you’re already pregnant, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk.

Get tested early. one Analysis by the CDC FoundationAn independent nonprofit supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 68 percent of pregnancy-related deaths from heart disease are preventable. Major causes of these deaths include delayed diagnosis and missed screening. If your OB/GYN doesn’t point this out, ask to have a heart checkup.

If you already have heart problems, consult your doctor. People who already have heart problems may need the help of a cardiologist throughout the pregnancy. You may need to change your current treatment, such as switching to a safer drug during pregnancy or taking infant aspirin to reduce your chances of developing preeclampsia.

keep moving. Staying active can help keep your weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure in check, says Young. 1 review published in 2017 Scientists in Italy have shown that doing about 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise two to seven days a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy by 46 percent.

Talk about your symptoms. Signs of heart disease include shortness of breath, chest pain, heart palpitations, and swelling of the feet, ankles, and lower extremities. “Many of these symptoms overlap with typical pregnancy symptoms,” says Young. “But if something feels new, unusual, or out of proportion, don’t ignore it. See your doctor.”

Reduce intake of highly processed foods. Fast food, soda, chips, etc. ultra processed food They are high in calories and sodium and often cause high blood pressure. Brazilian scientists have shown Women who ate a diet high in these foods during pregnancy were 48 percent more likely to develop gestational diabetes and 28 percent more likely to develop pre-eclampsia.

Focus on fruits, vegetables and whole grains. These foods are rich in fiber, which helps control blood sugar and hunger. It is also a source of vitamins and minerals such as potassium, which supports heart health. Studies show that eating a potassium-rich diet can lower blood pressure, especially in women who consume too much sodium.

Prioritize your postpartum plans. Being busy caring for a newborn can put your doctor’s appointments on the back burner. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as many as 40% of women skip postpartum check-ups. However, two-thirds of pregnancy heart-related deaths occur within the first year of the baby’s birth. Please be sure to follow the schedule for the next time.

Please share your pregnancy history. At future visits, tell your doctor about any complications that may have occurred during your pregnancy. Many healthcare providers overlook this important issue.according to Survey of Primary Care Physicians Published in Journal of the American College of CardiologyOnly 16 percent checked all recommendations, including asking about complications of pregnancy, when assessing a woman’s risk of heart disease.

