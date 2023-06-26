Subsequent pregnancies are dangerous for women with peripartum cardiomyopathy







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Women with peripartum cardiomyopathy who recover left ventricular systolic function have a poor long-term prognosis in subsequent pregnancies.

Prospective studies may guide risk stratification. Women with peripartum cardiomyopathy Data show that subsequent pregnancies are associated with an increased risk of short-term and long-term mortality, even if left ventricular systolic function is restored after the first pregnancy. “Literature on long-term maternal outcomes of subsequent pregnancies in women with peripartum cardiomyopathy is very limited.” Kargi Dr Modi, Dr. et al. of the Department of Cardiology at the University of Louisiana Shreveport Health Science Center write about the background of the study. “The current literature prevents subsequent pregnancy in patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction less than 50% of hers. However, recommendations for patients with recovered left ventricular function remain unclear.”





Pacharyanon P and others J Am Col Cardiol2023; Doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.04.043.



In a retrospective chart review, Modi et al. analyzed data from 45 patients who had peripartum cardiomyopathy and subsequently became pregnant from 1982 to 2020. The average age of patients is 27 years, 80% were black and 75.6% were from low socioeconomic backgrounds. The investigators compared clinical and echocardiographic findings between a recovery group (LVEF 50%; n = 30) and a non-recovery group (LVEF 50%; n = 15) after first pregnancy. The survey results are Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Overall, subsequent pregnancies were associated with a decrease in mean LVEF from 45.1% to 41.2% (P = .009). At 5 years, adverse outcomes were higher in the non-recovery group compared with the recovery group, 53.3% vs. 20% (P = .04), due to recurrent peripartum cardiomyopathy (53.3% vs 20%; P = .03). All-cause mortality at 5 years was 13.33% in the non-recovery group and 3.33% in the recovery group (P = .twenty five). At a median follow-up of 8 years, adverse outcomes and all-cause mortality were similar in non-recovery and recovery groups, 53.3% vs. 33.3% (P = .2) and 20% vs. 20%, respectively. “Our study highlights that subsequent pregnancies in women with peripartum cardiomyopathy may be associated with a higher risk of serious adverse events,” the researchers wrote. . “Mortality in future pregnancies remains high. Normalization of left ventricular function does not guarantee favorable outcomes in subsequent pregnancies, and even if recovery of myocardial function is confirmed, long-term follow-up and future It reinforces the importance of risk stratification for pregnancy.”

