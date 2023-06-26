Florida Department of Health Issues Mosquito-Borne Disease Advisory; Four Malaria Cases Reported





TAMPA, FL — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne disease advisory after four confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Sarasota County. The DOH announced that all four had received treatment and recovered from their illness. Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, according to the DOH. Officials are urging residents of the state to take precautions by using bug spray, avoiding areas with many mosquitoes, and wearing long pants and shirts whenever possible. The DOH said effective treatments for malaria are readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, sweating, nausea/vomiting and headache. The DOH said anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. The DOH reminds us that “drain and cover” is the best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes. drain Keep water to prevent mosquito breeding. Drain water from trash cans, house gutters, buckets, pool lids, coolers, toys, flower pots, or sprinklers or other containers that collect rainwater.

Dispose of old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, pans, broken appliances, and other unused items.

Empty and clean bird baths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect your boat or vehicle from the rain with a tarp that won’t hold water.

Maintain swimming pools and properly chlorinate them. Empty the plastic pool when not in use. cover Doors and windows with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Repair broken screens on windows, doors, porches and patios. cover Do not injure skin with clothing or appropriate insect repellent. Clothing – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who have to work where mosquitoes are present.

Repellents – Apply mosquito repellents appropriately. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentanediol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito nets to protect children under 2 months of age.

For more information, repellent is perfect for you For more information from the Florida Department of Health, please visit the Florida Department of Health website. website.

