Malaria cases in Florida and Texas are US’s first community outbreak in 20 years, CDC warns





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Monday that local cases of malaria had returned. So the infection appears to have been transmitted by mosquitoes in the United States that carried the parasite, rather than being linked to international travel. So far, there have been four cases of infection in the country. Malaria in Florida and one in texas within the last two months. There is no evidence to suggest that the two states’ incidents are related. “Malaria is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly,” the CDC wrote in a statement. Health Alert Network Health Advisory. “Patients with suspected malaria should undergo emergency testing within 24 hours of symptom onset at a facility capable of rapid diagnosis and treatment.” About 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the United States each year, usually involving international travelers. In 2003, the CDC wrote that despite “malaria-free certification” in the United States in 1970, “small local outbreaks of mosquito-borne malaria continue.” There have been no outbreaks of local mosquito-borne malaria in the United States since 2003. 8 incidents identified Located in Palm Beach County, Florida. New cases confirmed in Florida sarasota countythe state health ministry said. State officials issued a statewide mosquito-borne disease advisory on Monday. All four people infected in the state were treated and recovered. Health advisories are also issued. texas. Malaria is caused by parasites that commonly infect certain types of mosquitoes and can be fatal.of World Health Organization estimates In 2021, the disease will kill 619,000 people worldwide. However, the disease can be treated and cured with prescription drugs. Symptoms include high fever, shivering chills, and flu-like symptoms. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may also occur. Most people begin to develop symptoms from 10 days after infection to 4 weeks, but some people develop symptoms within a year of infection. This disease is not contagious between humans. Malaria can be transmitted through the bite of an infectious female Anopheles mosquito. The CDC advises the public to prevent mosquito bites at home and take steps to control mosquitoes. To prevent bites, use: insect repellent. Health organizations also recommend wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants. At home, use screens on windows and doors, and use air conditioning if possible. trending news Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBS News.

