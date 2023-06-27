Malaria cases in Florida and Texas are the first in the United States since 2003.





For the first time in 20 years, people who had not traveled outside the United States were confirmed to have contracted malaria, and federal health officials warned that the mosquito-borne disease could be spread within our borders. Four people in Sarasota County, Florida, and one in Cameron County, Texas, were confirmed to have been infected by community transmission between late May and late June. All are receiving treatment and are recovering as health officials monitor further outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Potentially fatal disease once endemic but declared eliminated About 2,000 people are diagnosed with malaria each year in the country, and those cases include international travel. Not so for the handful of people who have contracted the disease in recent months. The CDC said the risk of contracting malaria in the United States "remains very low." Still, experts said Americans should be aware of the potential and take steps to avoid mosquito bites. "Now is not the time to panic," said Brian Grimberg, associate professor of pathology and global health at Case Western Reserve University. "I think the message is to be aware: Americans never think about malaria unless they travel abroad." Malaria is a serious illness with fever, headache, chills and flu-like symptoms. More than 240 million infections occur annually worldwide, 95% of which occur in African countries. In the United States, where malaria was once a major public health threat, the CDC was founded to combat the spread of malaria. The use of DEET, the pesticide, drainage of swamps and other measures have largely succeeded in these efforts and reduced malaria concerns, Grinberg said. The last known community-acquired case was in 2003, when eight people were infected in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to the CDC. The mosquito species was identified in the five cases found in May-June. vivax malaria parasite, less likely to cause serious illness. However, symptoms may recur if treatment is neglected. Malaria is treated using drugs that are generally widely available in the United States. Health officials advise anyone suspected of having the virus to get tested, diagnosed and treated as soon as they develop symptoms. "With proper treatment, recovery is rapid," says Grimberg. To reduce the risk of contracting malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, the CDC encourages the public to apply insect repellent, use screens on windows and doors, use tires, bird tubs, buckets, trash cans, etc. calls for draining items that collect water. — At least once a month. International travelers should bring bug spray and stay in air-conditioned areas with screens on windows and doors, or sleep under mosquito nets. The agency also recommends that hospitals have access to malaria testing and stockpiles of drugs, and that public health officials develop plans for rapid identification, prevention and control.

