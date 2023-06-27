Syphilis Concern: Call for Increased Testing of Pregnant Women as Infants Increase







photograph: 123 RF Concerned by the rising number of newborns and fetuses infected, public health experts are urging pregnant women to be tested for syphilis twice. Congenital syphilis, which is transmitted from mother to fetus, used to be very rare, but there have been 25 cases in the last five years, according to the Center for Public Health Communication. Infectious disease pediatrician Emma Best said most people are being tested for infections. sexually transmitted disease Some women were infected early in pregnancy, but some later became infected. “We believe that a second syphilis test in the third trimester will help us find people who are infected, and if we know that, we can treat the newborn baby, even better if it is a mother,” she said. rice field. She said the disease could be treated with antibiotics during pregnancy, which could prevent the baby from being infected. Congenital syphilis can cause stillbirth or premature birth, and babies may be born with symptoms of syphilis, such as fever, enlarged liver, and rash. Babies who were asymptomatic at birth may later develop deafness, seizures, and intellectual disability. Best said the disease should never be diagnosed by the state because it is treatable, but that the rising number of infected adults puts infants at increased risk. Auckland, Northland, Waikato and parts of the central North Island are already conducting third-trimester testing, the center said. Best said that Maori and Pacific women are unfairly missing out on screenings and that needs to change. Part of the reason was that they were less likely to hire a leading obstetric caregiver by the first trimester of pregnancy, and they didn’t even get their first checkup.

