Health
Could the severity of COVID-19 be a new risk factor for chronic pain?
In a recent study published in pro swanResearchers investigated whether the severity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection may increase the risk of chronic pain.
Background
The long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to be a public health concern. Studies show that the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) persists beyond 3 months after acute infection and is chronic, not experienced before infection with SARS-CoV-2. It has been reported that it may be associated with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, including severe pain.
Chronic types of pain are associated with anxiety, sleep disturbances, and depression. In addition, it can affect daily life, reduce social participation, and have a significant economic impact through increased health care costs and reduced labor productivity.
Additionally, managing chronic pain is complex. However, population-level data on the association between the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the development of pain are limited and further research is needed.
About research
In this national cross-sectional study, researchers investigated the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection as a new determinant of chronic pain in US residents.
The research team analyzed data from a 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS, 15,335 adults) study. This study assessed the adjusted probability of frequent pain episodes in the previous 3 months for individuals who reported no or mild pain. COVID-19 symptoms People experiencing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms compared to uninfected people.
The NHIS study was conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Participants were interviewed face-to-face and propensity score matching (PSM) with a ratio of 1.0:1.0:1.0 to assess the primary findings of pain frequency among matched individuals.
Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to adjust for covariates such as age, sex, body mass index (BMI), ethnicity or race, educational attainment, poverty income ratio (PIR), and comorbidities such as diabetes to determine the odds ratio ( OR) was decided. , difficulty walking, chronic inflammatory diseases (gout, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, etc.).
In addition, the team analyzed the covariate distributions and pain scores between asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients, and the mild and severe COVID-19 group. Sensitivity analyzes were performed by examining covariate distributions and pain scores among group participants. Individuals with inadequate pain-related data or never had a SARS-CoV-2 test were excluded from the analysis.
result
Of the study participants, 12,131 (77%) had never experienced a positive SARS-CoV-2 reaction, and 1,440 (11%) had no or mild symptoms of COVID-19. ), and 1,764 (13%) experienced moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. . 11,965 participants (80%) reported no or infrequent pain, while 3,370 (20%) experienced chronic pain.
The prevalence of pain was significantly higher in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients (26%) than in uninfected individuals (19%). Adjusted (OR 1.3) and consistent modeling (OR 1.5) estimates indicate that people with moderate to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection are more likely to experience chronic pain than uninfected people. showed high potential.
Interestingly, asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients were shown to be less likely to report pain in the past 3 months than uninfected individuals (OR 0.8). The adjusted odds of experiencing chronic pain were 4.0% higher in COVID-19 patients with high symptom burden (20%) than in uninfected participants (16%).
Covariates were independently associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection status and chronic pain. Compared to participants who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before matching, participants who tested positive for COVID-19 had lower levels of education, lower household income, and were more likely to be nonwhite. , indicating that they are likely to be of working age. Increased prevalence of comorbidities.
After matching, the adjusted pain probability was 6.0% higher in those with high symptom burden (22%) than in those without infection (16%). The pain potential in asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients was no longer significant compared with uninfected individuals (OR 0.9).
Conclusion
Overall, the study results showed that the severity of COVID-19 may increase the risk of chronic pain. As the prevalence of severe her SARS-CoV-2 infection continues to increase, it is likely that individuals will experience chronic and persistent pain more frequently. Health policies and measures are needed to mitigate COVID-19, prevent severe infections, and reduce the global burden on health facilities.
However, due to the cross-sectional study design, causality cannot be established. Due to social stigma and inequalities in access to SARS-CoV-2 testing and infectious diseases, not all people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are eligible for SARS-CoV-2 testing. COVID-19 may be underdiagnosed because it is not. Further studies should include objectively obtained data to describe the status of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and the history of anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy.
