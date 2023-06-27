Health
Benefits and how to use them
Chia seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. They improve digestion and may help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), such as constipation.
IBS It is a chronic gastrointestinal disease that affects the digestive system. Symptoms of IBS It includes abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation.
one recommendation To manage symptoms of IBS, eat a nutritious diet high in fiber and low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, polyols or FODMAPs.
This article explains how chia seeds can benefit people with irritable bowel syndrome and how to use them.
For chia seeds,
Chia seeds may help people with irritable bowel syndrome in the following ways:
reduce inflammation
chia seeds area
Omega-3 fatty acids and caffeic acid in chia seeds
Because chia seeds have less FODMAPs, safety Option for IBS patients.
Learn about the low FODMAP diet.
improve gut health
A healthy gut maintains a balance between good and bad bacteria.
Chia seeds have the following effects gut health Because it contains dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients gain It reduces the number of good bacteria, reduces the number of bad bacteria and improves the intestinal lining. This prevents harmful bacteria from entering the body.
prevent constipation
Chia seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber, regulate intestinal motility,
according to
Chia seeds are rich in dietary fiber,
Learn about the benefits and nutritional value of chia seeds.
Chia seeds can be eaten in many ways, including:
- Watering: Sprinkle chia seeds on cereals, yogurts, salads, and smoothies for added texture and nutrition.
- mixture: Mix chia seeds with water or liquids to create a thickener for jams, sauces, and dressings.
- Baking: Add chia seeds to muffins and bread mixtures for extra fiber.
- Egg Substitutes: mix 1 tablespoon Mix powdered chia seeds with 4 tablespoons of warm water and use as an egg substitute.
- Chia pudding: mix
2 tablespoonsAdd 1/2 cup of chia seeds to milk or a plant-based alternative and leave in the refrigerator overnight.
Chia seeds are safe for most people, but eating too much of them can lead to: side effects.Excessive intake of dietary fiber
Excessive fiber intake can also impair the way your body absorbs essential minerals from foods such as: zinc, ironand calcium.
USDA recommends dietary fiber intake. 14g per 1,000 calories of food. Getting fiber from a variety of plant foods offers many nutritional benefits. Best sources include vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
some people may be allergic Chia seeds have it, but this is rare.
Chia seeds may benefit people with IBS due to their high fiber and omega-3 fatty acid content. These nutrients help regulate intestinal motility, reduce inflammation, and improve gut health.
Chia seeds can be eaten in many ways, such as sprinkled on yogurt, mixed into smoothies and dressings, or used as an egg substitute.
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/chia-seeds-ibs
